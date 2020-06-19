Aquatica Orlando to reopen seven days a week in July

click to enlarge Photo via Aquatica Orlando/Facebook

Children have peed, and will continue to pee, in this water.

When you think about record-high new COVID-19 cases in Florida, you probably also think: Water parks!

That's why SeaWorld is here to quench your thirst for poolside fun by reopening Aquatica Orlando, a place filled with water and children. Beginning Thursday, July 2, the park will resume operation seven days a week.

Naturally, many will be eager to race to the park so they can swim with the juices of others, so "for a limited time," Aquatica is discounting tickets by more than 40 percent off of the regular admission price. Because everything is fine.

Earlier Friday, Walt Disney World published a list of canceled special events, tours and dining experiences that will no longer be available when their parks open on July 11 and 15. Aquatica also posted a new webpage explaining why their water park is safe enough.



Aquatica guests can purchase tickets (but should you?) online at: Aquatica.com/orlando/tickets.