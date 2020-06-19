Aquatica Orlando to reopen seven days a week in July

When you think about record-high new COVID-19 cases in Florida, you probably also think: Water parks!
That's why SeaWorld is here to quench your thirst for poolside fun by reopening Aquatica Orlando, a place filled with water and children. Beginning Thursday, July 2, the park will resume operation seven days a week.
Naturally, many will be eager to race to the park so they can swim with the juices of others, so "for a limited time," Aquatica is discounting tickets by more than 40 percent off of the regular admission price. Because everything is fine.
Earlier Friday, Walt Disney World published a list of canceled special events, tours and dining experiences that will no longer be available when their parks open on July 11 and 15. Aquatica also posted a new webpage explaining why their water park is safe enough.
Aquatica guests can purchase tickets (but should you?) online at: Aquatica.com/orlando/tickets.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.