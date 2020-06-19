JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

The Gist

Friday, June 19, 2020

Aquatica Orlando to reopen seven days a week in July

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 3:36 PM

click to enlarge Children have peed, and will continue to pee, in this water. - PHOTO VIA AQUATICA ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Aquatica Orlando/Facebook
  • Children have peed, and will continue to pee, in this water.

When you think about record-high new COVID-19 cases in Florida, you probably also think: Water parks!

That's why SeaWorld is here to quench your thirst for poolside fun by reopening Aquatica Orlando, a place filled with water and children. Beginning Thursday, July 2, the park will resume operation seven days a week.

Naturally, many will be eager to race to the park so they can swim with the juices of others, so "for a limited time," Aquatica is discounting tickets by more than 40 percent off of the regular admission price. Because everything is fine.

Earlier Friday, Walt Disney World published a list of canceled special events, tours and dining experiences that will no longer be available when their parks open on July 11 and 15. Aquatica also posted a new webpage explaining why their water park is safe enough.

Aquatica guests can purchase tickets (but should you?) online at: Aquatica.com/orlando/tickets.

click to enlarge So help me God, if you monsters infect Santa ... - PHOTO VIA AQUATICA ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Aquatica Orlando/Facebook
  • So help me God, if you monsters infect Santa ...
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

