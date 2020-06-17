The Sounds of Healing brings guitar great Larry Mitchell and U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo together in Central Florida this weekend

Screen capture courtesy National Endowment for the Arts/Youtube
Joy Harjo
Two powerhouse former artists-in-residence at Central Florida's storied Atlantic Center for the Arts are returning there this weekend for a live performance dubbed "The Sounds of Healing ― Healing Through Sound" that will be simulcast online.
Joy Harjo, a Native American poet who has recently been named to a second term as U.S. Poet Laureate, and jack-of-all-trades guitarist and Grammy winner Larry Mitchell will play together at the ACA's Harris Theater on Saturday.
Seeing these two titans take the stage together promises to be mind-blowing.
Hosted by Mitchell, the Sounds of Healing will also feature cellist and composer Dawn Avery, singer/songwriter Randi Driscoll, and blues and folk musician Katie Martin.
“These are unprecedented times, which call for unprecedented love and understanding. As artists, we can offer our craft, our hearts, our hope; as musicians, we can offer our voice, our words and our songs, let these sounds contribute to the collective consciousness of healing,” said Mitchell.
The Sounds of Healing happens at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20. There will be a small audience of invited guests present to witness the performance in person, but for the rest of us, this show will stream on the ACA's YouTube channel or Facebook page live.