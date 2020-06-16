Orlando Science Center reopens for visitors

click image Photo courtesy OSC/Facebook

The Orlando Science Center – closed to the public since March 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic – has this week reopened its doors to the public.

The beloved local museum will be open at reduced capacity, with timed entry for patrons and safety protocols in line with CDC and state guidelines. If you're planning to make the trip, OSC asks that you purchase tickets online ahead of time and wear a mask, as well as have your temperature checked before entering the building.

Another reminder, as well, is that Florida on Tuesday has reported another new record of 2,783 same-day COVID-19 cases.

The Orlando Science Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Sundays when hours are noon to 5 p.m. On Wednesdays, OSC will close for a weekly deep cleaning.

"Things are going to look a little differently for a while, but what won’t change is our dedication to providing science fun and discovery for curious minds of all ages," said OSC marketing VP Jeff Stanford.