Friday, June 12, 2020

Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and local motorcyclists to 'Ride for Racial Justice' and protest police brutality in Orlando on Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
This weekend, local bikers and motorcyclists are teaming up with the Florida Rights Restoration Council to ride out to the Orange County Courthouse. The 'Ride for Racial Justice" will protest police brutality and highlight the continuing fight over ex-felons' voting rights in the state of Florida.

In 2018, Florida citizens overwhelmingly voted yes on Amendment 4, the Voting Rights Restoration for Felons Initiative, a state constitutional amendment to restore the voting rights of Florida residents who were charged with a felony and had served out their prison sentences.

Despite this clear expression of intent by the voters of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have been unyielding in efforts to defy the people's wishes, no matter how many times this amendment is upheld in courts. Just yesterday, DeSantis filed yet another appeal of the voters' decision.

Florida Rights Restoration Council (FRRC), a grass-roots organization of returning citizens (formerly convicted persons), has been at the forefront of the effort to see that this amendment is recognized and implemented by Florida's state leadership, and is organizing this ride along with the CFC Motorcycle Council. FRRC reportedly expects hundreds of riders from around the country.



The Ride for Racial Justice is tomorrow morning, Saturday, June 13, at 10 a.m. Contact FRRC if you are interested in participating, the riders will travel from the FRRC headquarters to the Orange County Courthouse and the Orange County Supervisor of Elections to protest police brutality.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

