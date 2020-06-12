Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 12, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida Rep. Darren Soto announces legislation to designate Pulse a national memorial

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 3:52 PM

PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro for Orlando Weekly

As Orlando pauses for a day of reflection and remembrance on the fourth anniversary of the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse, Florida Democratic Rep. Darren Soto has announced he is filing a bill for the Pulse site to be made a national memorial.

The proposed bill – H.R. 3094 – would grant a federal designation to Pulse as a National Memorial Site and honor the 49 who lost their lives, as well as survivors, families and first responders.

The legislation is a collaborative effort with Soto's Floridian colleagues in the House of Representatives, Stephanie Murphy and Val Demings. Soto further announced that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer had committed to bringing the legislation before the House by the end of June.

“I am pleased to announce that Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has committed to bringing our bill to the House Floor for a vote before the end of June. Given the Pulse Remembrance Ceremony today, supporters may take some solace in this latest development during this time of mourning, reflection and unity," said Soto in an official statement on the legislation.

A small bit of hope amidst remembering and grieving and honoring those we lost four years ago.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida just had its biggest one-day spike in new COVID-19 cases Read More

  2. 'New York Times'-produced documentary explores life in Central Florida's retirement capitol, the Villages Read More

  3. Sexual harassment allegations against owner of Sanctum Cafe and Proper & Wild rattle Orlando restaurant community Read More

  4. Weeki Wachee, Florida's mermaid city, officially dissolves Read More

  5. Sanctum and Proper & Wild owner Chelsie Savage files for divorce Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 10, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation