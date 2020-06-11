Weeki Wachee, Florida's mermaid city, officially dissolves

click image Photo courtesy Weeki Wachee Springs State Park/Facebook

With the signature of Gov. Ron DeSantis sealing the deal, the city of Weeki Wachee, Florida, ceased to exist yesterday. The city, population 13, will be absorbed into Hernando County.

Weekie Wachee, the city, came into being over 50 years ago as an advertising gambit more than anything else, according to the Tampa Bay Times. This would put "Weeki Wachee" on the map (and road signs), as a way to draw more eyes and dollars to the old-Florida tourist mainstay Weeki Wachee Springs State Park and its famed mermaid shows. (Which, by the way, is worth the visit.)

However, the Orlando Sentinel reports that the tiny city bred some oversized corruption, with the city manager running up over $1 million in legal bills.

What does all of this mean for Weeki Wachee Springs State Park? Honestly, nothing. The park, a tourist haven since 1947, is run by the state parks system and not impacted by this move.

For the moment, Weeki Wachee Springs remains closed for the most part due to coronavirus concerns. The park is currently only open for kayak launch only.