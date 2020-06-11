Gov. Ron DeSantis announces plans to reopen Florida schools at 'full capacity' this fall

click to enlarge

Thursday afternoon Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state’s recommended roadmap for reopening K-12 school campuses this fall.

The plan, which you can read in its entirety here, includes plans for disinfecting classrooms and new social distancing measures, as well as an outline for $475 million in educated-related aid, which will be completely funded by the CARES Act, says DeSantis.

“The message should be loud and clear,” said education commissioner Richard Corcoran at today’s announcement. "We’re going to be smart, we’re going to be safe, we’re going to do it step by step. We want schools fully opened in the fall because there is no better way to educate our children than have that teacher in front of that child.”

