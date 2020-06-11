Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Thursday, June 11, 2020

Another horse in Florida found butchered and dismembered

Posted By on Thu, Jun 11, 2020 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

A horse was found butchered and dismembered at a horse farm in Central Florida in a horrific scene that may be part of a pattern of horse killings in the area.

The horse, named Frosty, was discovered May 29 at a farm in Summerfield in Marion County. The scene was gruesome, with nothing but bone, hide and intestines left of the animal.

Cindy Downs, the owner of the farm (where horses are also boarded temporarily), says that Frosty was alive the night before, but when she returned to the property the next morning, she discovered the remains.

“She was my life," Frosty's owner, Mari Pritchard, heartbreakingly told ClickOrlando "She was my kid. It was like my whole life ended. Everything stopped and it made me want to vomit.”

As of yet there are no suspects in this case.

This incident mirrors similar cases of horse dismemberment and butchery reported in the area over the last few months, starting Thanksgiving of last year. One grimly plausible theory is that these horses are being killed for meat, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

