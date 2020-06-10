Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

COVID-19 case jump inside Florida's juvenile justice system

Posted By on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 10:15 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock

The number of youths in Florida’s juvenile-justice system who have tested positive for COVID-19 jumped to 73 on Tuesday, up from 47 a week earlier, according to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Also, the number of infected juvenile-justice workers increased from 50 to 62.

Palm Beach Youth Academy has had the most cases, with 21 youths and 10 employees testing positive, the department said in a news release. Okeechobee Youth Development Center has had the next-highest total, with 16 infected youths and five infected workers. Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center has had 12 employee cases and four youth cases.

Of the 73 youths who have tested positive throughout the system, 16 are no longer in medical isolation, the department said. Of the 62 workers who have tested positive, 20 have been cleared to return to work. “DJJ continues to work with local health departments and in the case of residential commitment programs, the private contracted providers, regarding the need to test additional youth and staff following the first report of a positive test,” the department said in the news release.

“The local health department is made aware of each instance of a positive test result. Impacted DJJ facilities are coordinating efforts with local health department officials on issues related to isolation and care for youth who have tested positive and contact tracing to attempt to determine the source of the infection and who else might have been exposed.”

_
