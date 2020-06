Eustis will be the future home for the Lighthouse 5, the 'largest drive-in movie theatre in the world'

click image Photo courtesy Eustis Drive-In Theatre/Facebook

After months of anticipation, development plans are underway for what is set to be the largest drive-in theater "complex" in the world, in nearby Eustis.It's a green light from the city of Eustis for what will become the Lighthouse 5 drive-in, a 5-screen open-air multiplex, with a lighthouse looming dead center and screens dedicated to new releases, classics and even indie fare.Don't start popping the popcorn just yet, though. This ambitious project, while will eventually sprawl onIn mid-March the Eustis City Commission granted Spencer Folmar (of Veritas Theatres ), the man behind this project, permission to purchase the city-owned land and proceed with his planned construction.And as we are now in mid-June with no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lighthouse 6 business model seems like a sound one, with drive-ins an increasingly viable option for cinephiles squeamish about going into an indoors movie theater