Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

The Gist

Eustis will be the future home for the Lighthouse 5, the 'largest drive-in movie theatre in the world'

Posted By on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 1:36 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY EUSTIS DRIVE-IN THEATRE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Eustis Drive-In Theatre/Facebook
After months of anticipation, development plans are underway for what is set to be the largest drive-in theater "complex" in the world, in nearby Eustis.

It's a green light from the city of Eustis for what will become the Lighthouse 5 drive-in, a 5-screen open-air multiplex, with a lighthouse looming dead center and screens dedicated to new releases, classics and even indie fare.



Don't start popping the popcorn just yet, though. This ambitious project, while will eventually sprawl on 72 acres on County Road 44, will take a couple of years to build. Even after opening, there are future plans for expansion including restaurants and camping facilities.

In mid-March the Eustis City Commission granted Spencer Folmar (of Veritas Theatres), the man behind this project, permission to purchase the city-owned land and proceed with his planned construction.

And as we are now in mid-June with no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lighthouse 6 business model seems like a sound one, with drive-ins an increasingly viable option for cinephiles squeamish about going into an indoors movie theater
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando has not announced its new Jurassic Park roller coaster, but it's quickly taking shape Read More

  2. Orlando's Swan City Bagels closes after owner's 'hateful' tweets spark controversy Read More

  3. Orange County closes down CARES Act application portal for financial relief after only a few minutes Read More

  4. Blake Shelton's southern-style restaurant, Ole Red Orlando, opens in Orlando on June 19 Read More

  5. Six big ways Orlando theme parks are changing, aside from coronavirus safety measures Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation