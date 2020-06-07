Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Sunday, June 7, 2020

These Central Florida lawyers are offering to represent arrested protesters for free

Posted By on Sun, Jun 7, 2020 at 6:59 PM

PHOTO BY DAVE PLOTKIN
  • Photo by Dave Plotkin

Protesters in Orlando and across Florida face arrest by police for all sorts of real and imagined crimes. There are several area lawyers thankfully offering pro bono legal services for protesters who find themselves in lockup and facing a judge.

Because protesting can get you arrested  or worse  be prepared before you leave home. One solid idea is to write the number of a trusted attorney on yourself with a Sharpie, if you can't remember the number, and to let a loved one know you're going, and to look out for any calls.

Florida lawyer Daniel Martinez offered his law firm's services
 and offering Spanish-speaking services, very importantly  in representing anyone arrested throughout Florida for protesting on his Facebook page.

Orange County lawyer Andrew Darling has also offered to defend demonstrators in court pro bono. And promisingly, he's campaigning for Orange County sheriff as a reformist candidate.

The local law firm Landers & Sternberg took to their Facebook page to offer pro bono representation to people arrested during protests in Orlando. Orlando trial lawyer James W. Smith III also stated on his Twitter account that he would give legal aid to those arrested while protesting.

On a related note, as long as we're talking legal mutual aid, consider donating to the Community Bail Fund for Orlando started by the Morgan family, State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Public Defender Bob Wesley, or the local chapter of the Dream Defenders' own dedicated Community Bail Fund.

