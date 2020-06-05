Tell us about your Black-owned business using Orlando Weekly's new location update tool

click to enlarge
We told you in March – roughly 17 million years ago, right? – about the update to our location database that allows local restaurants offering takeout, curbside pickup, online ordering and alcohol delivery to add that information to Orlando Weekly
's database of locations
.
Now, our developers have added a host of new tags to our Location Update tool
. You can now let us know if you are a Black- or other minority-owned business, or and LGBTQ+ or woman-owned business, alongside all the other features like whether you have takeout or delivery, what kind of ambience, and other options as shown below.
Go to orlandoweekly.com/orlando/Locations/Edit
to access your location and enter updated information – or, if you aren't already there, to add your local business information. We are working on a BOB directory that will look like our Good To Go page
, gathering Orlando's Black-owned businesses onto one handy directory with links to each individual business.
click image
-
screengrab from Orlando Weekly location update tool
So go on, tell us about yourself!
