Friday, June 5, 2020

Tell us about your Black-owned business using Orlando Weekly's new location update tool

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 4:32 PM

click to enlarge Chef Jenn Ross of Eatonville's DaJen Eats - PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
  • Chef Jenn Ross of Eatonville's DaJen Eats
We told you in March – roughly 17 million years ago, right? – about the update to our location database that allows local restaurants offering takeout, curbside pickup, online ordering and alcohol delivery to add that information to Orlando Weekly's database of locations.

Now, our developers have added a host of new tags to our Location Update tool. You can now let us know if you are a Black- or other minority-owned business, or and LGBTQ+ or woman-owned business, alongside all the other features like whether you have takeout or delivery, what kind of ambience, and other options as shown below.



Go to orlandoweekly.com/orlando/Locations/Edit to access your location and enter updated information – or, if you aren't already there, to add your local business information. We are working on a BOB directory that will look like our Good To Go page, gathering Orlando's Black-owned businesses onto one handy directory with links to each individual business.

click image SCREENGRAB FROM ORLANDO WEEKLY LOCATION UPDATE TOOL
  • screengrab from Orlando Weekly location update tool
So go on, tell us about yourself!


—Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

