Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Bloggytown

UCF students unite in the wake of racist tweets from professor

Posted By on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 2:21 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TWITTER
  • Photo via Twitter

Following racists tweets from University of Central Florida psychology professor Charles Negy, the University tweeted that they are "aware of Charles Negy’s recent personal Twitter posts, which are completely counter to UCF’s values," and will be reviewing the incident while "being mindful of the First Amendment." In the midst of protests against police brutality throughout the country, Negy shared racist ideologies on Twitter, spurring a Twitter campaign, #UCFfirehim.

On May 29, Negy shared an article along with the tweet stating, "it's not like black people have any agency of their own, to stay in school, be the best student, abstain from crime, gangs, unwanted pregnancies, etc." The article shared was an opinion piece arguing that Blacks are protesting because the government is failing them. Much of the comments on the post disapproved of Negy's comments and one response from reads "Have fun getting fired you racist fool."

However, Negy's comments did not stop there. On June 1, he called out Billie Ellish, who posted a picture on Instragram along with a caption calling out those who stated "All Lives Matter," on Twitter. His tweet stated that "Maybe there's a lot of racism against Whites in this country (and it doesn't matter if some comes from self-loathing Whites)." 

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TWITTER
  • Photo via Twitter

Additionally, on June 2, Negy replied to a tweet by Larry Elder, which argued that if a vaccine against white racism was created then "Would 70% of black kids STILL be raised in fatherless homes? Would 50% of blacks STILL dropout of many urban high schools? Would 25% of young black urban men STILL have criminal records? Would blacks STILL kill 7K blacks every yr.?"

Negy replied arguing that "People who think 'whites are the problem' would find if whites suddenly disappeared from earth, most social/academic problems experienced by some/many Blacks and Hispanics would still exist. They're confused about the causes of their problems." A comment on such tweet reads: "HOW IS THIS MAN ALLOWED TO BE A PROFESSOR JESUS CHRIST @UCF"

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TWITTER
  • Photo via Twitter

Negy's final tweets were on June 3, where he referenced an article and  stated that "Black privilege is real: Besides affirm. action, special scholarships and other set asides, being shielded from legitimate criticism is a privilege. But as a group, they're missing out on much needed feedback." He also tweeted that he was excited for the new "Uncle Tom" movie coming out June 18.

UCF's June 4 tweet stating that the situation with Negy would be reviewed was met with nearly 2,000 likes and several responses of angry students and residents. An alumni replied to the tweet stating that "The 1st Amendment does not guarantee a platform. The 1st Amendment means the police or feds can't jail you for your beliefs. It is not counter to the 1st Amendment to fire a professor who clearly can't teach black students without prejudice. Sincerely, a UCF '08 journalism graduate." Another response from a student reads "Among the many racist comments he’s thrown up on Twitter, please also consider the fact that he required students to read his unpublished manuscript in class (WHITE SHAMING) & write essays on it. Students should not be his unpaid editorial service."

Negy is the author of the book "White Shaming: Bullying Based on Prejudice Virtue-signaling and Ignorance," which focuses on how "Whites often are expected to “shut up,” own their presumed racism, and feel guilty for the wrongdoings of others who simply belonged to their racial group." Negy essentially claims that "these attacks “White shaming,” and he uses example to argue that "White shaming is a form of bullying." Negy's research focuses on population variables, such as race, ethnicity, culture, acculturation, gender, social class and sexual orientation and how such variables influence people’s attitudes, behaviors and performance on personality tests. He is also the recipient of the "Teaching Incentive Program"award in 2008 to 2009.

UCF held a Student Virtual Forum from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. on June 4 regarding "ideas about returning to campus." Negy's Twitter comments were briefly referenced in the beginning of the forum. UCF President Alexander Cartwright stated in the forum that "we are acutely aware of the offensive and hurtful Twitter posts that Professor Charles Negy has shared on his personal page. I want to thank those of you who have brought them to our attention, using your voices to speak out. ... These posts do no reflect the values of UCF and I strongly condemn these racist and abhorrent posts. ... We have launched an inquiry to quickly, but fully evaluate the situation."

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney may use the pandemic as the excuse to finally overhaul Fastpass and Extra Magic Hours Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Phase 2 reopening of bars, movie theaters and bowling alleys to start Friday Read More

  3. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer institutes nightly curfew in Downtown Orlando of 8 p.m. effective immediately Read More

  4. Orlando may be in the running to host the Republican National Convention this summer Read More

  5. Peaceful Orlando protests on Tuesday lead to tear gas after curfew Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation