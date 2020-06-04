UCF students unite in the wake of racist tweets from professor

click to enlarge Photo via Twitter

Following racists tweets from University of Central Florida psychology professor Charles Negy, the University tweeted that they are "aware of Charles Negy’s recent personal Twitter posts, which are completely counter to UCF’s values," and will be reviewing the incident while "being mindful of the First Amendment." In the midst of protests against police brutality throughout the country, Negy shared racist ideologies on Twitter, spurring a Twitter campaign, #UCFfirehim.

On May 29, Negy shared an article along with the tweet stating, "it's not like black people have any agency of their own, to stay in school, be the best student, abstain from crime, gangs, unwanted pregnancies, etc." The article shared was an opinion piece arguing that Blacks are protesting because the government is failing them. Much of the comments on the post disapproved of Negy's comments and one response from reads "Have fun getting fired you racist fool."

However, Negy's comments did not stop there. On June 1, he called out Billie Ellish, who posted a picture on Instragram along with a caption calling out those who stated "All Lives Matter," on Twitter. His tweet stated that "Maybe there's a lot of racism against Whites in this country (and it doesn't matter if some comes from self-loathing Whites)."

click to enlarge Photo via Twitter

Additionally, on June 2, Negy replied to a tweet by Larry Elder, which argued that if a vaccine against white racism was created then "Would 70% of black kids STILL be raised in fatherless homes? Would 50% of blacks STILL dropout of many urban high schools? Would 25% of young black urban men STILL have criminal records? Would blacks STILL kill 7K blacks every yr.?"Negy replied arguing that "People who think 'whites are the problem' would find if whites suddenly disappeared from earth, most social/academic problems experienced by some/many Blacks and Hispanics would still exist. They're confused about the causes of their problems." A comment on such tweet reads: "HOW IS THIS MAN ALLOWED TO BE A PROFESSOR JESUS CHRIST @UCF"

click to enlarge Photo via Twitter

Negy's final tweets were on June 3, where he referenced an article and stated that "Black privilege is real: Besides affirm. action, special scholarships and other set asides, being shielded from legitimate criticism is a privilege. But as a group, they're missing out on much needed feedback." He also tweeted that he was excited for the new "Uncle Tom" movie coming out June 18.