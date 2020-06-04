Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 4, 2020

As Florida's Phase 2 reopening begins, state records highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

Posted By on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 10:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA: FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
  • Photo via: Florida Department of Health

Florida reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 1,419 new cases from Wednesday, just as Phase 2 reopening is to take effect on Friday.

On Wednesday, DeSantis announced Phase 2 will begin Friday, opening movie theaters, bars and personal service businesses with some restrictions.

click to enlarge Republican Governor Ron DeSantis - PHOTO VIA RON DESANTIS FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Ron DeSantis Facebook
  • Republican Governor Ron DeSantis

Tuesday saw an increase in 1,300 new cases, another record high. Florida overall has a new total of 60,183 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In Central Florida, there are 6,295 positive COVID-19 cases, a one-day jump of 114. The death toll also increased Thursday with Orange county adding two new deaths to the total of 43 in Orange County.

Florida recorded 2,607 deaths Thursday with a death count increase of 41 from just one day earlier on Wednesday. The COVID-19 deaths are from Bay, Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Orange, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

Many are beginning to wonder if the reopening of the state has been too soon. One Twitter user angrily commented under DeSantis' tweet about thanking President Donald Trump, FEMA and first responders about their handling of the pandemic.


While the number of deaths from coronavirus in Florida are not only from the elderly, they do make up most of the death-count. As of Thursday, there have been 1,332 deaths of staff or residents of long term health care facilities up 26 on a single day count from Wednesday.

In his Wednesday press conference at Universal City Walk, DeSantis announced that Florida had conducted over one million coronavirus tests and that there were zero deaths from Covid-19 positive patients under the age of 18. DeSantis also said that the number of Covid-19 positive patients in the intensive care unit and on ventilators was down.

While all Florida counties are going ahead to reopen further on Friday despite the largest daily increase in positive cases, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach will have to submit a written request to the governor in order to enter Phase 2.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney may use the pandemic as the excuse to finally overhaul Fastpass and Extra Magic Hours Read More

  2. UCF students unite in the wake of racist tweets from professor Read More

  3. Mayor Demings throws cold water on speculation Orlando is a possible host city for the Republican National Convention Read More

  4. Florida counties want DeSantis to release unspent COVID-19 funds Read More

  5. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer institutes nightly curfew in Downtown Orlando of 8 p.m. effective immediately Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation