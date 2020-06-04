As Florida's Phase 2 reopening begins, state records highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

Florida reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 1,419 new cases from Wednesday, just as Phase 2 reopening is to take effect on Friday.
On Wednesday, DeSantis announced Phase 2 will begin Friday, opening movie theaters, bars and personal service businesses with some restrictions.
Tuesday saw an increase in 1,300 new cases, another record high. Florida overall has a new total of 60,183 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.
In Central Florida, there are 6,295 positive COVID-19 cases, a one-day jump of 114. The death toll also increased Thursday with Orange county adding two new deaths to the total of 43 in Orange County.
Florida recorded 2,607 deaths Thursday with a death count increase of 41 from just one day earlier on Wednesday. The COVID-19 deaths are from Bay, Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Orange, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.
Many are beginning to wonder if the reopening of the state has been too soon. One Twitter user angrily commented under DeSantis' tweet about thanking President Donald Trump, FEMA and first responders about their handling of the pandemic.
