Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Peaceful Orlando protests on Tuesday lead to tear gas after curfew

Posted By on Wed, Jun 3, 2020 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVE PLOTKIN
  • Photo by Dave Plotkin
A very large and impassioned crowd gathered in downtown Orlando for a peaceful rally and march on Tuesday afternoon, for a fourth day of protest that stretched long into the evening, unfortunately marred at the end by the police deploying tear gas yet again to disperse protesters.

The Justice for George protest kicked off around 3 p.m. yesterday in front of Orlando City Hall with a rally that included guest speakers like Tamika Lyles, president of Osceola County Black Caucus, addressing a crowd that was tightly packed into the plaza in front of City Hall and spilled out onto a closed Orange Avenue. The crowd listened attentively as possible solutions for the long game were offered to begin systemic change and police accountability.



After the speakers finished, the crowd joined as one for chants of "George Floyd" and "No Justice, No Peace" before setting off for a march through Parramore to OPD headquarters. We were absolutely floored by the size and numbers of the crowd, estimated by WESH at around 2,000 strong. Watching the huge throng of bodies move through downtown in wave after wave an amazing sight. This was a group that was diverse, determined, and, for the most part, very young. (Many were masked too, given concerns over coronavirus.)

At varying points along the marching route, organizers had volunteers posted up, dispensing water and oranges to protesters, and we spotted at least one designated cleanup person collecting trash. The level of organization and focus was high. Residents along the marching root come out to watch, wave and offer support. It should be noted as well that police presence along the route was very heavy, and the sounds of helicopters a constant background buzz. The march ended at OPD headquarters on South Street and Orange Blossom Trail where the protesters chanted, took a knee and waved signs.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVE PLOTKIN
  • Photo by Dave Plotkin
At the same time as this group was gathering in front of OPD headquarters, as the afternoon progressed into the evening, it seemed as if the crowd in front of City Hall had fully regenerated, nearly just as large. As the night fell, several hundred nonviolent protesters stayed in place, increasingly surrounded by police,

Following a day of solidarity without incident, at night things took an ugly turn again when OPD used tear gas to disperse this group as the nightly 10 p.m. curfew hour passed.

WFTV reports that minutes after the curfew, and a police warning about arresting violators of said curfew, police deployed tear gas to disperse protesters on the ground. According to the Orlando Sentinel, there were scattered reports of rocks and bottles thrown at police. WESH reports that at least one arrest was made in the melee. Once again thought, tear gas is an excessive escalation.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVE PLOTKIN
  • Photo by Dave Plotkin
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

