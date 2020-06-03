Orlando may be in the running to host the Republican National Convention this summer

Now, of course, this could all change by the afternoon (as Trump's policy-by-tweet often fizzle), but as of 9:06 p.m. last night, Trump unilaterally pulled the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte since North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper wouldn't comply with his demands to pack the Spectrum Arena with the MAGA faithful because of the ongoing pandemic.
CNBC reported on Tuesday that talks between the RNC and Gov. Cooper over North Carolina hosting a full-on convention had finally broken down, with Cooper stating in a letter to Republican officials that it was "very unlikely" that Charlotte would be the host city.
Cooper was firm in his denial:
“As much as we want the conditions surrounding COVID-19 to be favorable enough for you to hold the Convention you describe in late August, it is very unlikely. Neither public health officials nor I will risk the health and safety of North Carolinians by providing the guarantee you seek.”