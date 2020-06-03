Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Orlando may be in the running to host the Republican National Convention this summer

Posted By on Wed, Jun 3, 2020 at 7:16 AM

click to enlarge Things get rowdy at the 2016 Republican National Convention - PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
  • Things get rowdy at the 2016 Republican National Convention
Did you think that this summer couldn't get any worse? Well, buckle up, because President Trump took to Twitter Tuesday night to declare that he's moving August's Republican National Convention out of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Republican sources have told CNN that Orlando is one of the cities in the mix as a Plan B.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-06-02_at_11.49.20_pm.png

Now, of course, this could all change by the afternoon (as Trump's policy-by-tweet often fizzle), but as of 9:06 p.m. last night, Trump unilaterally pulled the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte since North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper wouldn't comply with his demands to pack the Spectrum Arena with the MAGA faithful because of the ongoing pandemic.



CNBC reported on Tuesday that talks between the RNC and Gov. Cooper over North Carolina hosting a full-on convention had finally broken down, with Cooper stating in a letter to Republican officials that it was "very unlikely" that Charlotte would be the host city.

Cooper was firm in his denial:
“As much as we want the conditions surrounding COVID-19 to be favorable enough for you to hold the Convention you describe in late August, it is very unlikely. Neither public health officials nor I will risk the health and safety of North Carolinians by providing the guarantee you seek.”
Unnamed Republican sources told CNN that RNC officials are considering  "Nashville, Las Vegas, Orlando, Jacksonville and venues in Georgia" as replacement destinations. And Gov. DeSantis has been heavily campaigning for Florida to host the nominating convention.

Orlando bands, now is the time start working out your covers of "Kick out the Jams."
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

