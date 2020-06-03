Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Bloggytown

Annual Orlando Pulse remembrance ceremony to be held virtually for the first time

Posted By on Wed, Jun 3, 2020 at 8:08 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ONEPULSE FOUNDATION
  • Photo via OnePulse Foundation

On June 12, 2016, 49 Angels were killed at Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. Since then, the onePULSE Foundation has held an Annual Remembrance Ceremony to honor all 49 victims at the Pulse Interim Memorial and this year's ceremony will be held virtually on June 12 at 7 p.m.

In a onePULSE Foundation news release, CEO Barbara Poma stated that plans for the virtual ceremony have not yet been completely solidified and that the foundation does "not make these decisions lightly ... [and] ... will always prioritize the health and safety of the public, the Pulse community, and our employees." OnePULSE continues to explores different ways to honor and remember the 49 Angels, survivors, first responders and all those affected by the tragic event.

Chief Communications and Government Relations Officer at onePULSE, Scott Bowman, clarified that the ceremony has been prerecorded and it will be shown on onPULSE's Facebook and YouTube channel. Speakers include onePULSE's Board Chair Earl Crittenden, Poma, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and five family members reading the name of the 49 Angels.

As the ceremony is prerecorded and will not be in a livestream format, those watching will not be able to communicate with each other in real time, but comments may be left on both the YouTube and Facebook video. Bowman also said that onePULSE has "encouraged people to share their memories [and] their remembrances on social media with the hashtag 'WeWillNotLetHateWin.'

Dryer recognized that although the ceremony will not allow for the families and friends of the 49 Angels, along with the survivors, to gather in person, "we appreciate onePULSE creating a way for our community to be able to come together in a different manner to heal and honor our 49 Angels."

Despite the fact that the ceremony will not be held at the Pulse Interim Memorial, Bowman stated that onePULSE has made a virtual tour of the memorial available "so the people who want to remember that way can do that as well."

There has been one clear hardship that Bowman identified with moving the ceremony virtually: "I think the biggest hardship was ... not being able to have everyone together at once." Nevertheless, Bowman said that the goals for the ceremony "are the same" and onePULSE wants "everyone to be able to come together and remember and honor."

As a plan further develops for the 2020 Annual Remembrance Ceremony, such plans will be communicated to family members, survivors and first responders and will be shared on the onePULSE website, social media and through local media for the public. On Monday June 1, onePULSE will publicize what will be occurring at the Pulse Interim Memorial, in terms of guidelines and restrictions, on their website since the ceremony will not take place there.

The Fourth Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run, which was originally scheduled for June 6, has also been rescheduled to Sept. 12 at Wadeview Park.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney may use the pandemic as the excuse to finally overhaul Fastpass and Extra Magic Hours Read More

  2. Florida's Big Cat CEO Carole Baskin will take over Joe Exotic's tiger zoo Read More

  3. Justice for George Peaceful Protest set for Orlando City Hall on Tuesday Read More

  4. Central Florida's biggest theme parks are still planning plenty of new things this year Read More

  5. Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Trump's 'law-and-order' rhetoric towards Justice for Floyd protesters Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation