Annual Orlando Pulse remembrance ceremony to be held virtually for the first time

click to enlarge Photo via OnePulse Foundation

On June 12, 2016, 49 Angels were killed at Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. Since then, the onePULSE Foundation has held an Annual Remembrance Ceremony to honor all 49 victims at the Pulse Interim Memorial and this year's ceremony will be held virtually on June 12 at 7 p.m.

In a onePULSE Foundation news release, CEO Barbara Poma stated that plans for the virtual ceremony have not yet been completely solidified and that the foundation does "not make these decisions lightly ... [and] ... will always prioritize the health and safety of the public, the Pulse community, and our employees." OnePULSE continues to explores different ways to honor and remember the 49 Angels, survivors, first responders and all those affected by the tragic event.

Chief Communications and Government Relations Officer at onePULSE, Scott Bowman, clarified that the ceremony has been prerecorded and it will be shown on onPULSE's Facebook and YouTube channel. Speakers include onePULSE's Board Chair Earl Crittenden, Poma, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and five family members reading the name of the 49 Angels.

As the ceremony is prerecorded and will not be in a livestream format, those watching will not be able to communicate with each other in real time, but comments may be left on both the YouTube and Facebook video. Bowman also said that onePULSE has "encouraged people to share their memories [and] their remembrances on social media with the hashtag 'WeWillNotLetHateWin.'

Dryer recognized that although the ceremony will not allow for the families and friends of the 49 Angels, along with the survivors, to gather in person, "we appreciate onePULSE creating a way for our community to be able to come together in a different manner to heal and honor our 49 Angels."

Despite the fact that the ceremony will not be held at the Pulse Interim Memorial, Bowman stated that onePULSE has made a virtual tour of the memorial available "so the people who want to remember that way can do that as well."

There has been one clear hardship that Bowman identified with moving the ceremony virtually: "I think the biggest hardship was ... not being able to have everyone together at once." Nevertheless, Bowman said that the goals for the ceremony "are the same" and onePULSE wants "everyone to be able to come together and remember and honor."

As a plan further develops for the 2020 Annual Remembrance Ceremony, such plans will be communicated to family members, survivors and first responders and will be shared on the onePULSE website, social media and through local media for the public. On Monday June 1, onePULSE will publicize what will be occurring at the P ulse Interim Memorial, in terms of guidelines and restrictions, on their website since the ceremony will not take place there.

The Fourth Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run, which was originally scheduled for June 6, has also been rescheduled to Sept. 12 at Wadeview Park.