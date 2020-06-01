Central Florida's biggest theme parks are still planning plenty of new things this year

click to enlarge Image via SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

Concept art for Busch Gardens Tampa's new Iron Gwazi coaster

By this point, everyone knows that things won't be the same once Central Florida's theme parks reopen, but it isn't all bad. Multiple parks are scheduled to open new attractions in the coming months.

Busch Gardens Tampa's newest attraction, Iron Gwazi, is likely the readiest, expected to open when (or not long after) the park itself reopens. The highly anticipated re-imagining of the former Gwazi wooden coaster by Rocky Mountain Construction replaces the dueling model with a single hybrid coaster that breaks multiple records.

Hybrid coasters like Iron Gwazi have become popular in recent years because they give the roughness of a wooden coaster while cutting down on the cost to maintain. The use of steel allows for more intense ride elements too, like Iron Gwazi's steepest-ever drop of any hybrid coaster in the world. At a height of more than 20 stories tall, it's the tallest hybrid coaster in the United States. When it opens, riders will race through more than 4,000 feet of track at speeds of up to 76 mph, making Iron Gwazi the fastest hybrid coaster in the world.

click image Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter

A photo from late May showing Ice Breaker under construction at SeaWorld Orlando while the park is closed.

click to enlarge Image via SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

click image Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter

A late May look at the expansion area of Epcot's France Pavilion where the new Ratatouille attraction is located.

click image Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter

The yet to be announced Jurassic Park coaster at Islands of Adventure that is expected to open in 2021.