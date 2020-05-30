Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, May 30, 2020

Bloggytown

Tampa Bay Times analysis reveals higher COVID-19 death toll in Florida

Posted By on Sat, May 30, 2020 at 7:07 PM

click to enlarge Coronavirus testing at the Orange County Convention Center on April 1, 2020 - PHOTO BY DAVE PLOTKIN
  • Photo by Dave Plotkin
  • Coronavirus testing at the Orange County Convention Center on April 1, 2020

The Tampa Bay Times teamed up with health researcher Troy Quast from the University of South Florida to understand why there has been hundreds of unexpected deaths that have not been counted toward the tally of COVID-19 deaths within the state of Florida.

Based on analysis, the epidemic's death toll may be between 17 and 58 percent higher than public figures currently show. This higher projection is based on a spike of deaths caused by natural causes in Florida between March 22 and April 25.

As of current, Florida's health department counts just over 2,413 deaths from COVID-19. With the spike of recent unexpected deaths due to natural causes, it is believed that some such deaths may be due to unreported COVID-19 deaths. This spike has been noted because the analysis that Quast has conducted compares the number of deaths each week to the average number of death for that same week over the last six years, with population growth being accounted for.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and historic averages shows that there are between 1,358 and 1,831 more deaths than expected from natural causes in Florida during the five weeks leading up to April 25.

“The testing for coronavirus is not 100 percent accurate,” Quast told the Times. “You have false positives and false negatives.”
"The testing for coronavirus is not 100 percent accurate. You have false positives and false negatives." click to tweet
The surge in unexpected deaths could be due to the fact that Florida might have admitted fewer patients than usual because of the surge of COVID patients. Assistant professor in the health sciences department at the University of Central Florida Eunkyung “Muriel” Lee said that these naturally caused deaths may have occurred because the epidemic kept those with chronic conditions lacking appropriate and necessary treatment. Additionally, according to The Associated Press, emergency room visits in Florida has dropped 50 percent since the pandemic began.

The Times highlights that expects say that there could be a decrease in COVID-19 deaths as physicians and medical examiners get better at identifying the virus. However, there is fear that there may be another wave of infection as Florida continues to open.

As of Saturday, there are 54,029 positive COVID-19 cases in Florida, with 1,236 new cases reported Thursday and 769 on Friday, and a total of 2,447 deaths statewide. According to the World Health Organization, the U.S. has seen 1.67 million confirmed cases and 98,889 deaths as of May 29 since Jan. 20. On Wednesday, the U.S. surpassed 100,000 Americans who have died from the virus.
click to enlarge Map of coronavirus cases in Florida by county, May 30, 2020 - IMAGE VIA FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
  • Image via Florida Department of Health
  • Map of coronavirus cases in Florida by county, May 30, 2020
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. NASA administrator says Trump watching new vehicle launch in person was 'a big risk' Read More

  2. 'George Floyd was lynched today': Central Florida church calls out white supremacy with incredibly accurate sign Read More

  3. Protesters gather outside Orange County home of Minneapolis cop who killed George Floyd Read More

  4. For the first time in history, a third named storm could form in the Atlantic before hurricane season starts Read More

  5. Osprey Tavern in Baldwin Park restructures and transforms into a seafood restaurant Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation