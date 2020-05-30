Tampa Bay Times analysis reveals higher COVID-19 death toll in Florida

click to enlarge Photo by Dave Plotkin

Coronavirus testing at the Orange County Convention Center on April 1, 2020

The Tampa Bay Times teamed up with health researcher Troy Quast from the University of South Florida to understand why there has been hundreds of unexpected deaths that have not been counted toward the tally of COVID-19 deaths within the state of Florida.

Based on analysis, the epidemic's death toll may be between 17 and 58 percent higher than public figures currently show. This higher projection is based on a spike of deaths caused by natural causes in Florida between March 22 and April 25.

click to enlarge Image via Florida Department of Health

Map of coronavirus cases in Florida by county, May 30, 2020