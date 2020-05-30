Osprey Tavern in Baldwin Park restructures and transforms into a seafood restaurant

click to enlarge Sue Chin

Cioppino

Back in March, when COVID-19 brought our restaurant industry to its knees, Jason Chin, who runs Osprey Tavern, Seito Sushi Baldwin Park and Reyes Mezcaleria with his wife Sue, told me it was without a doubt the most extreme and trying times they'd ever experienced and that it had left his business few options to keep everyone employed.

For Osprey Tavern in Baldwin Park, it meant a restructuring and a new direction for the couple's flagship restaurant.

Chefs Wendy Lopez (L); Anthony Watler (R)

Lobster Roll