An Orlando woman's home needs repairs or could be condemned. Here's how her neighbors are helping

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Carolina Escobar

After moving to Orlando homeless in 1989 and with only $500 in her pocket, Theresa Defairia worked hard to eventually purchase her own small home that same year. It had been scheduled for demolition but she bought it "just in time."

The one-story, chipped-white home is overgrown with weeds so tall they overtake the chicken-wire-covered windows. Although she says the 1,800-square-foot house suits her just fine, the city of Orlando disagrees. Officials say that without badly needed repairs and utilities, she'll have to move out by the second week of June.



