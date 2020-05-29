You can eat your Buffalo Wild Wings at select locations starting Friday

click to enlarge Photo via Buffalo Wild Wings

If you love Buffalo Wild Wings, this one's for you.

"B-Dubs" is reopening select Orlando-area locations on Friday, giving you another spot to watch dozens of enormous TVs and eat slightly better-than-average wings. And you once again have a place to bring your dad.

International Drive, Orlando



Lake Buena Vista, Orlando

SeaWorld, Orlando

University Blvd., Orlando

I-Drive 360, Orlando

Casselberry

Daytona Beach

Kissimmee on Formosa Gardens Blvd.

Sanford

BWW will continue to offer delivery and takeout through the Buffalo Wild Wings app or their website. They offer BOGO wings on Tuesdays and BOGO boneless wings on Thursdays via dine-in, takeout and delivery.

They're taking the usual new safety precautions: The restaurants will open at limited capacity and team members will get wellness checks upon arrival. All high-touch point areas will be cleaned more frequently, and many dining room tables and chairs have been removed (or sections blocked off) to allow for a minimum of six-feet of distance between guests. They're using disposable menus and condiments, as well as single-use cutlery and beverage cups.So it's like takeout but, you know, with those big ol' TVs. Here are the reopening Central Florida locations to go stuff yourself: