Friday, May 29, 2020

You can eat your Buffalo Wild Wings at select locations starting Friday

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 2:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BUFFALO WILD WINGS
  • Photo via Buffalo Wild Wings

If you love Buffalo Wild Wings, this one's for you.

"B-Dubs" is reopening select Orlando-area locations on Friday, giving you another spot to watch dozens of enormous TVs and eat slightly better-than-average wings. And you once again have a place to bring your dad.

They're taking the usual new safety precautions: The restaurants will open at limited capacity and team members will get wellness checks upon arrival. All high-touch point areas will be cleaned more frequently, and many dining room tables and chairs have been removed (or sections blocked off) to allow for a minimum of six-feet of distance between guests. They're using disposable menus and condiments, as well as single-use cutlery and beverage cups.

So it's like takeout but, you know, with those big ol' TVs. Here are the reopening Central Florida locations to go stuff yourself:
  • International Drive, Orlando
  • Lake Buena Vista, Orlando
  • SeaWorld, Orlando
  • University Blvd., Orlando
  • I-Drive 360, Orlando
  • Casselberry
  • Daytona Beach
  • Kissimmee on Formosa Gardens Blvd.
  • Sanford
BWW will continue to offer delivery and takeout through the Buffalo Wild Wings app or their website. They offer BOGO wings on Tuesdays and BOGO boneless wings on Thursdays via dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

