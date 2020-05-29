You can eat your Buffalo Wild Wings at select locations starting Friday

If you love Buffalo Wild Wings, this one's for you.
"B-Dubs" is reopening select Orlando-area locations on Friday, giving you another spot to watch dozens of enormous TVs and eat slightly better-than-average wings. And you once again have a place to bring your dad.They're taking the usual new safety precautions: The restaurants will open at limited capacity and team members will get wellness checks upon arrival. All high-touch point areas will be cleaned more frequently, and many dining room tables and chairs have been removed (or sections blocked off) to allow for a minimum of six-feet of distance between guests. They're using disposable menus and condiments, as well as single-use cutlery and beverage cups.
