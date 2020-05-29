Protesters gather outside Orange County home of Minneapolis cop who killed George Floyd

Earlier in the morning, before the sheriff's office tweet, Jennifer Vargas, an Orlando filmmaker who lives near Chauvin's home, tweeted a request to "please do not bring violence to our neighborhoods."
For the safety of our community, we have verified that the Minneapolis Police Department officer with a home in Windermere in unincorporated Orange County is not at that home, and has no plans to be in the area. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/csmsugRgqy— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 29, 2020
Vargas' tweets angered some on social media who said her message was "privileged," and that anger should be reserved for Chauvin and not those protesting.
Seeing Windermere (Florida) as a trending topic concerns me greatly. Many people I care about live close to this area. I do too. I am as appalled and angry about the death of #GeorgeFloyd as everyone else. I beg you:— Jen 🏡 (@jenvargas) May 29, 2020
PLEASE DO NOT BRING VIOLENCE TO OUR NEIGHBORHOODS.
....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020
