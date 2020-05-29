Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 29, 2020

Bloggytown

Protesters gather outside Orange County home of Minneapolis cop who killed George Floyd

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge Chauvin's home is within a larger townhouse complex. - IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
  • Chauvin's home is within a larger townhouse complex.
Derek Chauvin, the now-former Minneapolis police officer who was seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck before he died on Monday, owns a home in Windermere.

Protesters have been surrounding Chauvin's home since late Thursday night and into early Friday morning. The Orlando Sentinel reported there were an estimated 50 protesters honking horns and yelling on Thursday night until about 3:30 a.m., and on Friday at 10 a.m., approximately 10 protesters peacefully held signs.



The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that Chauvin, the homeowner since 2011, is not currently at the Windermere home.
Earlier in the morning, before the sheriff's office tweet, Jennifer Vargas, an Orlando filmmaker who lives near Chauvin's home, tweeted a request to "please do not bring violence to our neighborhoods."
Vargas' tweets angered some on social media who said her message was "privileged," and that anger should be reserved for Chauvin and not those protesting.

In a press conference Thursday in Minnesota, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said "there is other evidence that doesn't support a criminal charge," regarding Chauvin. In a news release from later that same day on Thursday, Freemen's office said his statement was taken out of context and clarified that he meant the attorneys had to consider all evidence, even some that may be in favor of Chauvin.

Since Thursday's press conference, Minneapolis has had buildings set on fire by angry protesters, a CNN reporter was arrested and later released with an apology. Overnight, a third police station was burned.

President Trump has since joined the outrage on twitter writing that the "THUGS" are dishonoring the memory of Floyd and "when the looting starts, the shooting start." The tweet has been flagged as it violates twitter's rules about glorifying violence but will keep it for the public's interest.

Trump later tweeted that "George Floyd would not have died in vain" and to "respect his memory," after retweeting Lara Trump's tweet that protesters who are looting are not protesting.

Trump has signed an executive order targeting social media on Thursday after one of Trump's tweets was fact-checked by the social media giant and labeled as misleading.

Trump has said his executive order is to protect free speech but legal experts are not sure if the order is constitutional or not. 

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 'George Floyd was lynched today': Central Florida church calls out white supremacy with incredibly accurate sign Read More

  2. Seminole Tax Collector Joel Greenberg says he's tested positive for COVID-19 Read More

  3. When Florida's unemployment system fails, Orlando's elected state representatives take the calls Read More

  4. For widow of Eric Garner, George Floyd's death 'was like watching my husband die all over again' Read More

  5. Getting a driver’s license in Florida will be different during the coronavirus pandemic Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation