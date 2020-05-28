Watch as SeaWorld Orlando rescues and rehabilitates bottlenose dolphin

SeaWorld Orlando announced the rescue and rehabilitation of an injured 26-year-old bottlenose dolphin on Thursday, but cannot release him into the wild. The adult male dolphin was rescued from the Florida Keys in July of last year, where he was found stranded in shallow water with pneumonia and significant weight loss.
Since his rescue last year by the Dolphin Plus Marine Mammal Responder unit, and transportation to SeaWorld Orlando's rehabilitation center, the dolphin was granted release back into the ocean by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association. As the process to release him into the wild began, SeaWorld veterinarians found a new infection, a condition that only SeaWorld and a few other facilities around the world can detect."We are very pleased with this dolphin's healthy recovery given the state upon which he arrived," said Jon Peterson, vice president of zoological operations for SeaWorld Orlando, which team cared for the dolphin during rehabilitation. "This story has been a true collaboration and we are thankful to have worked closely with many dedicated partners."
