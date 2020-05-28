Toll attendants returning to work in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Formulanone/Wikimedia Commons

Cash collections at toll booths will resume Monday in Central Florida, with safeguards to protect attendants from COVID-19. The Florida Department of Transportation and the Central Florida Expressway Authority announced Wednesday the return of toll attendants.“This is in coordination with Central Florida Expressway Authority and includes portions of the Beachline Expressway (SR 528), the Seminole Expressway and the Southern Connector Extension (SR 417) and the southern 11 miles of the Western Beltway (SR 429),” Department of Transportation spokeswoman Beth Frady said in an email. “These locations encompass Osceola, Orange and Seminole counties.”Attendants will be required to wear masks and gloves as part of guidelines set by the state, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials. The state has already returned attendants to some booths in other parts of Florida, Frady said.The agencies stopped staffing toll booths on March 19 because of the COVID-19 emergency, shifting collections to an electronic system. Motorists without SunPass or E-Pass transponders have been billed at the posted cash toll rates. The state waived a $2.50 invoice administrative fee. The changes didn’t affect “exact coin lanes,” where toll operators weren’t present, or SunPass and E-Pass customers.