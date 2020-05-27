'George Floyd was lynched today': Central Florida church calls out white supremacy with incredibly accurate sign

St. Petersburg’s Allendale United Methodist Church has been no stranger to activism since 2017, so it comes as no surprise to see the house of worship say something about the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died at the hands (and knee) of the Minneapolis Police Department on Monday.
One side of a church sign, located at 3803 Haines Road N. in St. Petersburg, says “George Floyd was lynched today by the police. We can’t breathe!” while the other reads, “White Supremacy: The most dangerous virus infecting our country since 1492.”Here’s what the church—which has spoken up about and acted on issues regarding immigration, same-sex marriage and even drag queen bingo—said on its Facebook page.
Floyd, 46, was pronounced dead at the hospital after Minneapolis police officers, who were told that the suspect was sitting on a car, responded to an alleged forgery. The police said Floyd, who was inside of a vehicle "physically resisted" after he got out (some video seems to indicate he didn’t). Bystander video shows a handcuffed Floyd on the ground with an officer’s knee pressed against the back of his neck. Floyd can be heard telling the officer that he was uncomfortable and could not breathe. Floyd is seen motionless by the end of the clip, with his eyes shut, laying on the pavement.His name is George Floyd.
He was lynched today by Minneapolis police after being accused of writing a bad check. 8 minute long suffocation, all on video. Continued choking his neck even after he was unconscious.
The most dangerous virus right now is White Supremacy... infecting this country and spreading out of control since 1492.
