'George Floyd was lynched today': Central Florida church calls out white supremacy with incredibly accurate sign

click to enlarge Photo via Allendale UMC - St. Petersburg/Facebook

St. Petersburg’s Allendale United Methodist Church has been no stranger to activism since 2017, so it comes as no surprise to see the house of worship say something about the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died at the hands (and knee) of the Minneapolis Police Department on Monday.

One side of a church sign, located at 3803 Haines Road N. in St. Petersburg, says “George Floyd was lynched today by the police. We can’t breathe!” while the other reads, “White Supremacy: The most dangerous virus infecting our country since 1492.”

His name is George Floyd.

He was lynched today by Minneapolis police after being accused of writing a bad check. 8 minute long suffocation, all on video. Continued choking his neck even after he was unconscious.

The most dangerous virus right now is White Supremacy... infecting this country and spreading out of control since 1492.

click to enlarge Photo via Allendale UMC - St. Petersburg/Facebook

The scene at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. pic.twitter.com/ykxsfPn8PD — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 27, 2020