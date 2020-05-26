KFC is testing a new chicken sandwich exclusively in Orlando

KFC announced Tuesday they are testing a larger, "more premium" chicken sandwich in Orlando.
The fried chicken peddlers will first deliver the new product to select frontline workers chronicled in the Orlando Sentinel’s Pandemic Portraits, including teachers, auto mechanics, police officers and others.Calling it "bigger and better than KFC’s current sandwich," KFC really kicks themselves in the head for not having a better chicken sandwich sooner.
