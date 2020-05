KFC is testing a new chicken sandwich exclusively in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo courtesy KFC

KFC announced Tuesday they are testing a larger, "more premium" chicken sandwich in Orlando.

The fried chicken peddlers will first deliver the new product to select frontline workers chronicled in the Orlando Sentinel's Pandemic Portraits, including teachers, auto mechanics, police officers and others.







Calling it "bigger and better than KFC’s current sandwich," KFC really kicks themselves in the head for not having a better chicken sandwich sooner."We wanted a chicken sandwich that really lives up to our legacy as the fried chicken experts and, let’s face it, ours wasn’t the one to beat," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. "We knew an upgrade was necessary, so we painstakingly selected each ingredient to create a bigger, better and more premium sandwich than ever. I think we’ve unlocked a chicken sandwich that won’t just compete – it’ll win with fried chicken lovers everywhere."They are most certainly referring to Popeyes, which introduced a chicken sandwich in 2019 that caused more than a few traffic jams . And as long as it isn't a Sunday, Chick-fil-A has also had a more popular sandwich than KFC.The new sando is a 20 percent larger, double-breaded, extra crispy chicken filet on a new buttery brioche bun, with "the crispier, thicker pickles," and "the Colonel’s real mayo" – and it's offered in classic or spicy.The KFC Chicken Sandwich à la carte costs $3.99, and a combo with a side and medium drink is $6.99.