Central Florida beaches, coastal towns slammed with crowds over Memorial Day weekend

Crowds on Florida A1A in Daytona

As the gradual reopening of Florida continues apace, area beaches were crowded over the long Memorial Day weekend, long considered the kick-off to the summer tourist season. Despite social distancing guidelines and rainy days, many thousands crowding in for a little sun and surf.

The action started for many before they even reached the sand, with a gigantic traffic clusterfuck on A1A in Daytona Beach. ClickOrlando reports that massive crowds (estimated around 200) of people streamed on to the highway to participate in what was apparently a rap video shoot, according to CNN. (Complete with money being thrown from a car.)

