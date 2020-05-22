Orlando has lost more than 179,000 jobs over the past year

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced that the Orlando area private-sector employment decreased by 179,100 jobs, a reduction of 15 percent, over the year.
"This month, Florida saw considerable changes in employment data due to COVID-19," begins the report issued on Friday.Predictably, the unemployment rate for the Orlando area has risen sharply to 16.2 percent in April, up 13.4 percentage points from one year ago.
