Video shows four grown men fighting with paint at a Florida Home Depot

click to enlarge Screenshot via THEY LIVE/YouTube

THEY LIVE224 subscribers

Wednesday morning, a Home Depot parking lot in Tampa was the sight of a physical fight involving four grown men hurling open cans of paint at each other.

A video of the incident was captured by bystanders, and has since gone viral. In the clip, a large man is seen slinging a can of white paint, while another fights off the other men with a shovel.

click to enlarge Screenshot via THEY LIVE/YouTube

Speaking to, a spokesperson with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the video and said officers responded to the Town and Country Home Depot, located at 6730 Memorial Hwy, on Wednesday, May 30, a little before 9 a.m.The men told officers that they were in fact coworkers, and they declined to press charges, says the spokesperson.As of now, it’s unknown exactly what started the paint fight.