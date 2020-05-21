Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Bloggytown

Video shows four grown men fighting with paint at a Florida Home Depot

Posted By on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge THEY LIVE - 224 subscribers - SCREENSHOT VIA THEY LIVE/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via THEY LIVE/YouTube
  • THEY LIVE224 subscribers

Wednesday morning, a Home Depot parking lot in Tampa was the sight of a physical fight involving four grown men hurling open cans of paint at each other.

A video of the incident was captured by bystanders, and has since gone viral. In the clip, a large man is seen slinging a can of white paint, while another fights off the other men with a shovel.

Speaking to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, a spokesperson with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the video and said officers responded to the Town and Country Home Depot, located at 6730 Memorial Hwy, on Wednesday, May 30, a little before 9 a.m.

The men told officers that they were in fact coworkers, and they declined to press charges, says the spokesperson.

As of now, it’s unknown exactly what started the paint fight.
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA THEY LIVE/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via THEY LIVE/YouTube
This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As coronavirus cases climb in Florida, Tom Brady is selling $45 'immunity' vitamins Read More

  2. Pence and DeSantis pay unmasked visit to Beth's Burger Bar in Orlando Read More

  3. Epcot is quickly becoming one of Disney's biggest coronavirus headaches Read More

  4. Orlando’s Gatorland introduces ‘Social Distancing Skunk Ape’ to make sure guests stay safely apart Read More

  5. Spoleto Italian Kitchen appears to have closed all Orlando area locations Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation