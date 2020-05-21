Video shows four grown men fighting with paint at a Florida Home Depot

Wednesday morning, a Home Depot parking lot in Tampa was the sight of a physical fight involving four grown men hurling open cans of paint at each other.
A video of the incident was captured by bystanders, and has since gone viral. In the clip, a large man is seen slinging a can of white paint, while another fights off the other men with a shovel.Speaking to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, a spokesperson with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the video and said officers responded to the Town and Country Home Depot, located at 6730 Memorial Hwy, on Wednesday, May 30, a little before 9 a.m.
