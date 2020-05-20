Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Tip Jar

Spoleto Italian Kitchen appears to have closed all Orlando area locations

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 1:03 PM

click to enlarge Spoleto in Winter Park - IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
  • Spoleto in Winter Park
Spoleto Italian Kitchen, an Orlando haven for fast-casual Italian done right, has apparently closed all their locations in the city. Local writer Scott Joseph reported on his Orlando Restaurant Guide that all of Spoleto's Central Florida locations appear to be closed, with telephones disconnected and their website down.

This news is seconded by Yelp, which has posted the dreaded "Yelpers report this location has closed" on the page for the University Boulevard location. Bungalower adds that the building owners of the Winter Park Spoleto on Orlando Avenue are planning to auction off all of the equipment and furnishings for that particular location in the near future.



Spoleto, a very popular Italian chain in Brazil, opened its first U.S. location here in Orlando in 2015 and expanded to several other locations throughout the city. Our own Faiyaz Kara gave the University location a positive review the year it opened.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett for Orlando Weekly

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As coronavirus cases climb in Florida, Tom Brady is selling $45 'immunity' vitamins Read More

  2. Epcot is quickly becoming one of Disney's biggest coronavirus headaches Read More

  3. Fired Florida Health Dept. employee says she refused to change COVID-19 data. DeSantis calls it 'insubordination' Read More

  4. In uncertain times, Cocoa Beach's latest hotel embraces the city's retro vibes Read More

  5. Publix makes a billion dollars during the coronavirus outbreak, while employees still lack hazard pay Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation