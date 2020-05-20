Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Spoleto Italian Kitchen appears to have closed all Orlando area locations
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 1:03 PM
click to enlarge
Spoleto Italian Kitchen
-
Image via Google Maps
-
Spoleto in Winter Park
, an Orlando haven for fast-casual Italian done right, has apparently closed all their locations in the city. Local writer Scott Joseph reported on his Orlando Restaurant Guide that all of Spoleto's Central Florida locations appear to be closed, with telephones disconnected and their website down.
This news is seconded by Yelp
, which has posted the dreaded "Yelpers report this location has closed"
on the page for the University Boulevard location. Bungalower adds that
the building owners of the Winter Park Spoleto on Orlando Avenue are planning to auction
off all of the equipment and furnishings for that particular location in the near future.
Spoleto, a very popular Italian chain in Brazil, opened its first U.S. location here in Orlando in 2015 and expanded to several other locations throughout the city. Our own Faiyaz Kara gave the University location a positive review
the year it opened.
click to enlarge
—
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
-
Photo by Rob Bartlett for Orlando Weekly
Tags: Spoleto, Italian Kitchen, Casual, Restaurant, Local, Closing, Coronavirus, Image
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.