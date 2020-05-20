Hispanic supermarket chain Sedano's now delivering groceries in Orlando

click to enlarge

Things are about to heat up in the kitchen, with Central Florida Sedano's locations now offering grocery delivery via the Shipt website and app.

Founded in Hialeah in 1962, Sedano's Supermarkets is America's largest independently-owned Hispanic supermarket, with a selection of flavors that blows the cans off the "ethic food" aisle at Publix. It's roots are Cuban but they try to cater to everyone

