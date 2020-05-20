Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Hispanic supermarket chain Sedano's now delivering groceries in Orlando

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 10:40 PM

Things are about to heat up in the kitchen, with Central Florida Sedano's locations now offering grocery delivery via the Shipt website and app.

Founded in Hialeah in 1962, Sedano's Supermarkets is America's largest independently-owned Hispanic supermarket, with a selection of flavors that blows the cans off the "ethic food" aisle at Publix. It's roots are Cuban but they try to cater to everyone

There are two Sedano's locations in Orlando, on Curry Ford Road and S. Orange Blossom Trail, and one in Kissimmee on N. John Young Pkwy. Now you can forget to wear your face mask from the comfort and safety of home, and keep the fridge stocked with custom-cut meats and different maltas popular in Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Cuba.
Sedano's Supermarkets grew from a South Florida grocery store into a 35-location chain, with a goal to "provide our customers with Latin products that bring back the flavor of their homeland."

Fortunately, none of our local Sedano's are among the stores testing robot fulfillment teams, so they're also hiring human workers right now to deal with the higher volume of shoppers.

To use Shipt, which was founded in 2014 and purchased by Target in 2017, you'll need to sign up for an account and choose a monthly or annual subscription, which are respectively $8.25 to $14 per month. Your total will come out to about 5-10 percent higher than in person, and you'll need to tip your driver. But there's no extra fee for orders over $35, so larger orders are worth it to avoid the hassle and germ stress.

Get ready for some maple blueberry beef patties and fresh-baked empanadas to arrive on your doorstep.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

