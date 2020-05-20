Hispanic supermarket chain Sedano's now delivering groceries in Orlando

Things are about to heat up in the kitchen, with Central Florida Sedano's locations now offering grocery delivery via the Shipt website and app.
Founded in Hialeah in 1962, Sedano's Supermarkets is America's largest independently-owned Hispanic supermarket, with a selection of flavors that blows the cans off the "ethic food" aisle at Publix. It's roots are Cuban but they try to cater to everyoneThere are two Sedano's locations in Orlando, on Curry Ford Road and S. Orange Blossom Trail, and one in Kissimmee on N. John Young Pkwy. Now you can forget to wear your face mask from the comfort and safety of home, and keep the fridge stocked with custom-cut meats and different maltas popular in Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Cuba.
_
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.