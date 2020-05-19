Orange County Library's Herndon Branch closing permanently

After 20 years of serving the community, the Orange County Library System has decided to permanently close the Herndon Branch library located at 4324 E. Colonial Drive.
OCLS tweeted on Tuesday, "After thoughtful consideration, the Orange County Library System Board of Trustees voted on May 14, 2020 not to extend the lease for the Herndon Branch library." The decision was based on challenges with the location and the current economic environment.The Herndon Branch book drop will close on June 1, and customers are directed to the other 15 OCLS locations, including the Orlando Public Library, which is 3.5 miles from Herndon, and the Chickasaw Branch, which is 4.6 miles away. Those locations will open for essential services only on May 26. Currently, only a select few branches are open at limited capacity. OCLS is promotes their various online amenities and home-delivery service.
