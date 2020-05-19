Orange County Library's Herndon Branch closing permanently

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Orange County Library System

After 20 years of serving the community, the Orange County Library System has decided to permanently close the Herndon Branch library located at 4324 E. Colonial Drive.

OCLS tweeted on Tuesday, "After thoughtful consideration, the Orange County Library System Board of Trustees voted on May 14, 2020 not to extend the lease for the Herndon Branch library." The decision was based on challenges with the location and the current economic environment.