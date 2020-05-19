Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 18, 2020

The Gist

In uncertain times, Cocoa Beach's latest hotel embraces the city's retro vibes

Posted By on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 9:57 PM

click image IMAGE VIA BEACHSIDE HOTEL & SUITES
  • Image via Beachside Hotel & Suites
Multiple indications point to travel eventually, slowly rebounding across the U.S., with many travelers stating they'll forgo cruises and theme parks for less crowded options. One of those is the beach. Few hotels are better suited to welcome visitors this year than the newly opened Beachside Hotel & Suites in Cocoa Beach.

Originally built in 1965, the 170-room hotel underwent a 10-month, $5.9 million renovation after Innisfree Hotels purchased the property in 2018. The remodeling restored the former Quality Inn & Suites to its former mid-century charm. Bold colors, large palm trees, and a soon-to-be-completed mural will make the hotel one of the most visible in the entire city. A new pool area features a lazy river and a poolside bar. A parking area adjacent to the hotel allows guests to leave their cars at the hotel while taking cruises.
click image The newly installed beach-inspired lazy river pool deck at the Beachside Hotel & Suites - IMAGE VIA BEACHSIDE HOTEL & SUITES
  • Image via Beachside Hotel & Suites
  • The newly installed beach-inspired lazy river pool deck at the Beachside Hotel & Suites
"Our property puts guests right at the epicenter of Space Coast culture and excitement along one of Florida’s most-beloved pieces of coastline," said Ted Ent, CEO of Innisfree Hotels. "We have 170 guest rooms available, plus a new lazy river pool and deck area, a poolside bar and a considerable courtyard space, appealing to families and couples, leisure and business travelers and solo wanderlusters alike."



This is the 24th hotel for the Gulf Breeze-based hospitality chain. Founded in 1985, Innisfree has slowly acquired multiple properties spread across the east coast. Along with the two dozen hotels, the company also operates five restaurants, including Sarasota’s H20 Bistro and the waterfront Red Fish Blue Fish in Pensacola Beach.
click image The lobby of Beachside Hotel and Suites embraces Cocoa Beach's rich surf history - IMAGE VIA BEACHSIDE HOTEL & SUITES
  • Image via Beachside Hotel & Suites
  • The lobby of Beachside Hotel and Suites embraces Cocoa Beach's rich surf history
In what may possibly soon become a more significant trend across a lodging industry facing uncertainty ahead, more hotels are looking at the high cost of holding a recognizable flag and choosing to instead create their own in-house brand unique to that singular property, something that also resonates well with Millennials who enjoy these more authentic offerings.

For Innisfree, the ease with being able to create unique locally-focused branding for their properties comes in part from their exclusive in-house digital marketing agency, Bee Loud. The company’s triple bottom line, which includes supporting multiple Florida organizations such as the University of West Florida and Independence for the Blind, should also help them resonate well with today's socially conscious consumers.
click image One of the remodeled rooms at the newly reopened Beachside Hotel and Suites - IMAGE VIA BEACHSIDE HOTEL & SUITES
  • Image via Beachside Hotel & Suites
  • One of the remodeled rooms at the newly reopened Beachside Hotel and Suites
Their restaurants typically focus on local ingredients, and their artwork is often commissioned from local artists, including the upcoming mural at Beachside Hotel & Suites. Ent explained that the local beach focus for the newly reimagined Cocoa Beach hotel aligns with the company’s broader focus.

"We believe it will become an essential part of the traveler’s local experience as they get an authentic taste of the lifestyle and laid-back spirit of the Space Coast," he said.

All of this comes out of the company’s inspiration from the William Butler Yeats poem, "The Lake Isle of Innisfree," that the company is named after. In a region best known for global brands, Innisfree is pushing forward the notion that authentic locally-focused unique branding can resonate with today’s travelers.

The only question is when those travelers will return.
click image The Check-In counter at the Beachside Hotel & Suites - IMAGE VIA BEACHSIDE HOTEL & SUITES
  • Image via Beachside Hotel & Suites
  • The Check-In counter at the Beachside Hotel & Suites
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Epcot is quickly becoming one of Disney's biggest coronavirus headaches Read More

  2. As coronavirus cases climb in Florida, Tom Brady is selling $45 'immunity' vitamins Read More

  3. North America’s first drive-in music festival will happen in Orlando this June Read More

  4. Some downtown Orlando bars comply with Phase 1 orders, while others reopen using 'loopholes' Read More

  5. Enzian Theater announces drive-in screening of 'The Princess Bride' and it sells out in 30 minutes Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation