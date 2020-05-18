The tragic backstory behind Chuck E. Cheese's phony takeout brand, 'Pasqually's Pizza & Wings'

Why is it that so many children's stories are synonymous with suffering? We're talking lots of dead dogs, dying trees, a dead spider, and one existentially doomed stuffed rabbit. But perhaps no story is as tragic as that of orphaned rat-turned-entrepreneur Chuck E. Cheese — who recently launched a new premium pizza brand so that he and his animatronic pizza party peddlers (and bandmates) could weather the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, Grubhub users in search of local pizza options stumbled upon a new chain called Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. An inquisitive Philadelphia couple did a quick Google search and revealed that Pasqually's address was the same as their local Chuck E. Cheese pizza arcade.In a statement to Food & Wine, a Chuck E. Cheese spokesperson confirmed that the company had branched into food delivery, and said that though Pasqually's Pizza & Wings is a product of CEC Entertainment, the pizza is considered a “premium” offering when compared to that of the traditional Chuck E. Cheese pie:
"CEC Entertainment, Inc. recently launched Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings nationwide. The inspiration was rooted in the desire to create a premium pizza while staying true to the CEC brand. Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings, named after another favorite member of Munch's Make Believe Band, shares kitchen space with the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant, ensuring high-quality, fresh ingredients. Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings’ recipes use fresh, homemade pizza dough, just like Chuck E. Cheese, but it is a different pizza that features a thicker crust and extra sauce, giving consumers a more flavorful, more premium pizza experience. While Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings recipes are currently only available for delivery, select items might be added to the Chuck E. Cheese menu in the future."Orlando Weekly confirmed this by checking Pasqually's and Chuck E. Cheese locations online, and they are one and the same. (And no, they don't have vegan options.)
In the first quarter, the chain saw sales take a 21 percent dive due to coronavirus. But things weren't necessarily smooth sailing before the pandemic, either. In 2012, the chain rebranded Chuck E. as a “rock star mouse,” as they were under the belief that business was sluggish because its mascot was an animatronic rat. However, the makeover wasn't enough and the company was purchased by a private-equity firm for close to $1 billion dollars — not tokens. Oh, and in 2017, the company began phasing out animatronic band characters and band performances at its restaurants because apparently god is dead.
