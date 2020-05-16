Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Heard

Saturday, May 16, 2020

The Heard

Axine M, Jas000n, Bacon Grease and more come together for a night of 'Touch Free Noise' on Sunday

Posted By on Sat, May 16, 2020 at 3:39 PM

click to enlarge Axine M. - PHOTO BY MATTHEW MOYER
  • Photo by Matthew Moyer
  • Axine M.
On Sunday night, Orlando's experimental music scene is diving headfirst into the livestream pool with local conceptualist/DJ/musician Jason Kimmins' Contactless Delivery™ - Touch Free Noise.

Drawing some from performers who played Kimmins' DIY space Church of United Ministry, Contactless Delivery features locals Alien Witch, Bacon Grease, and Kimmins' own project Jas000n. Out-of-town acts (possibly an obsolete concept for a livestream) include St. Pete project Lambchop and Tampa's Fjshwjfe. Finally, all the way from NYC, there's avant-techno performer Axine M.



One undeniable advantage to livestreams is that a creative organizer can create a wishlist-style performing lineup, without fears of logistics or physical distance. And with Kimmins' curatorial chops you end up with a great range of musicians. He may call it noise, but it's more a night of state-of-the-art experimental pop and dance music.

Get your Touch Free Noise only on Zoom on Sunday, May 17, at 8:30 p.m. Follow the Facebook event page for updates and Zoom access info.



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

