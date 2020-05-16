Axine M, Jas000n, Bacon Grease and more come together for a night of 'Touch Free Noise' on Sunday

Drawing some from performers who played Kimmins' DIY space Church of United Ministry, Contactless Delivery features locals Alien Witch, Bacon Grease, and Kimmins' own project Jas000n. Out-of-town acts (possibly an obsolete concept for a livestream) include St. Pete project Lambchop and Tampa's Fjshwjfe. Finally, all the way from NYC, there's avant-techno performer Axine M.
One undeniable advantage to livestreams is that a creative organizer can create a wishlist-style performing lineup, without fears of logistics or physical distance. And with Kimmins' curatorial chops you end up with a great range of musicians. He may call it noise, but it's more a night of state-of-the-art experimental pop and dance music.
Get your Touch Free Noise only on Zoom on Sunday, May 17, at 8:30 p.m. Follow the Facebook event page for updates and Zoom access info.