First storm of the new hurricane season will likely form this weekend near Florida and the Bahamas

If the storm does indeed develop, it would be the first of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and it would be named Arthur.
A low pressure area is expected to develop late this— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 13, 2020
week or early this weekend near or within a couple of hundred miles north of the Bahamas. A subtropical depression or storm is likely to form this weekend while it moves NE over the western Atlantic. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/LKl92CPgF7
