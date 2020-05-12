Orlando Mayor Dyer cancels July Fourth fireworks at Lake Eola Park

click to enlarge Photo via The City Beautiful/Instagram

In a move that's sure to silently delight Lake Eola's swans, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced on Tuesday that the city's annual Fourth of July Fireworks at the Fountain event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual tradition draws thousands of gawkers from all over Central Florida – and drives nearby dogs bonkers from the loud noise. Still, the cancelation of what would have been the event's 43rd iteration is a first for the city, and will be a loss for many.

