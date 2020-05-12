Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Orlando Mayor Dyer cancels July Fourth fireworks at Lake Eola Park

Posted By on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 5:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE CITY BEAUTIFUL/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via The City Beautiful/Instagram

In a move that's sure to silently delight Lake Eola's swans, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced on Tuesday that the city's annual Fourth of July Fireworks at the Fountain event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual tradition draws thousands of gawkers from all over Central Florida – and drives nearby dogs bonkers from the loud noise. Still, the cancelation of what would have been the event's 43rd iteration is a first for the city, and will be a loss for many.

Calling it an "incredibly tough" and "difficult decision," Dyer said in a video statement on his Facebook page, "public safety was our chief concern ... While we are disappointed, we feel this is the right and responsible thing to do."
The cancelation is part of the increasingly routine closure of large events, still a requirement to stop the spread of the virus, which has led to 1,537 cases in Orange County, according to the Florida Department Health and 444 in the city of Orlando, according to the city's online data tracker.

Dyer also said the city would host a "virtual" Fireworks at the Fountain in lieu of the regular event, because everything you love is gone now ... except the swans.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE CITY BEAUTIFUL/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via The City Beautiful/Instagram
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

