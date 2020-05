Orlando Mayor Dyer cancels July Fourth fireworks at Lake Eola Park

click to enlarge Photo via The City Beautiful/Instagram

In a move that's sure to silently delight Lake Eola's swans, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced on Tuesday that the city's annual Fourth of July Fireworks at the Fountain event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual tradition draws thousands of gawkers from all over Central Florida – and drives nearby dogs bonkers from the loud noise. Still, the cancelation of what would have been the event's 43rd iteration is a first for the city, and will be a loss for many.

click to enlarge Photo via The City Beautiful/Instagram

Calling it an "incredibly tough" and "difficult decision," Dyer said in a video statement on his Facebook page , "public safety was our chief concern ... While we are disappointed, we feel this is the right and responsible thing to do."The cancelation is part of the increasingly routine closure of large events, still a requirement to stop the spread of the virus, which has led to 1,537 cases in Orange County, according to the Florida Department Health and 444 in the city of Orlando, according to the city's online data tracker Dyer also said the city would host a "virtual" Fireworks at the Fountain in lieu of the regular event, because everything you love is gone now ... except the swans.