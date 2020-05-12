Florida's unemployment website will close earlier than usual on Wednesday

click to enlarge
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's Connect website has been called the worst unemployment system in the nation
, in no small part because of frustrating nightly closures that restrict the hours it can be used.
This week, in addition to the "nightly maintenance" which takes the system offline at 8 p.m., DEO will make "system enhancements" on Wednesday, May 13, closing it down after 5:50 p.m.
The schedule does not affect individuals filing a new claim. Applicants for first-time benefits can still submit 24 hours a day using a recently built Google Form
at FloridaJobs.org
. Only those checking in on existing accounts to see their information and status updates must wait until 8 a.m.
DEO released their latest "Reemployment Assistance" numbers on Tuesday, showing that, as of May 11, just fewer than 666,000 people have been paid a total of $1.72 billion in benefits. Among those paid, about 23,000 individuals received a total of $11.5 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance through the CARES Act, which is available to those otherwise ineligible for unemployment, such as the self-employed, independent contractors, certain nonprofit employees and gig economy workers.
Applicants hoping to use PUA funds must have been rejected for unemployment benefits first. The CARES Act also includes an additional $600 weekly benefit for individuals who are eligible for state Reemployment Assistance benefits.
