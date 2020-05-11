Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Monday, May 11, 2020

Interstate 4 closing lanes in downtown Orlando for five days, starting Wednesday

Posted By on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 6:11 PM

click to enlarge interstate4.png
Florida's reduction in car traffic due to coronavirus shutdowns could be gradually winding down, but a stretch of the I-4 Ultimate construction project is speeding up – and closing down a stretch of Interstate 4 through downtown Orlando.

The closure will leave only one westbound lane of I-4 open from Princeton Street down to Gore Street, from Wednesday night to Sunday morning. Over the weekend, all westbound lanes will close at some point, so expect delays and possible detours.



Entrance and exit ramps at I-4 and S.R. 408 will be also closed at varying times through the week, as work continues on the Interstate 4/S.R. 408 interchange.

"Taking advantage of the unique opportunity and less crowded roadways will allow key improvements on the I-4 Ultimate project to open in an expedited manner," wrote the Florida Department of Transportation in a Monday afternoon press release.
PDF 4249-Additional-I-4-Ultimate-Accelerated-Work-through-downto.pdf
On April 11, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and DOT Secretary Kevin Thibault said that work will be moved up a month or two on parts of the 21-mile project, which is 250 days behind schedule, in Seminole and Orange counties.

"We should take advantage of this pause," DeSantis said at the time. "People aren’t able to go to work. Kids aren’t going to school. There’s a lot of negatives involved. The fact that we don’t have as many people on the roads, let’s take advantage of that and try to make some progress."

The sometimes deadly project is the state's largest-ever road project, with the cost ballooning to more than $2.4 billion dollars.

"Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes or consider SunRail as a travel option to avoid delays while shifts are implemented," wrote FDOT.

Check out this I-4 Ultimate handout for a complete list of scheduled closures, detours and alternate routes.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

