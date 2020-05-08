Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Friday, May 8, 2020

Orlando rapper Shinobi Stalin releases hard-hitting new album 'Sun of Ozone'

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 4:40 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY THE GRAND COLLAB
  • Photo courtesy the Grand Collab
Grand Collab prime mover and veteran Orlando MC Shinobi Stalin has just unleashed his new solo album Sun of Ozone, available in both digital and CD format, and it's a damn fine listen. Easily up there with early works like 2008's reputation-cementing debut Zombie Skool.

Stalin's smooth and confident flow, coupled to production that bridges boom-bap immediacy with lush and otherworldly samples makes Sun of Ozone a vital and individual body of songs. The lyrics abound with sly wordplay and deep-cut references, like the lightning-quick Roy Ayers tribute in "Cold in Ozone," that keep me rewinding just to hear a particularly enviable turn of phrase again.



Recorded at Orlando's CTC Studios, the album is full of collaborations with homegrown talent like BeerMoney UNLTD colleagues DJ Stranger and WordChemist, as well as Midaz the Beast, J Kroas, and JD Valez.

Stream Sun of Ozone below straight from his Bandcamp page, and consider buying your own copy.


— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

