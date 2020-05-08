Orlando rapper Shinobi Stalin releases hard-hitting new album 'Sun of Ozone'

click to enlarge
Grand Collab
prime mover and veteran Orlando MC Shinobi Stalin
has just unleashed his new solo album Sun of Ozone
, available in both digital and CD format
, and it's a damn fine listen. Easily up there with early works like 2008's reputation-cementing debut Zombie Skool
.
Stalin's smooth and confident flow, coupled to production that bridges boom-bap immediacy with lush and otherworldly samples makes Sun of Ozone
a vital and individual body of songs. The lyrics abound with sly wordplay and deep-cut references, like the lightning-quick Roy Ayers tribute in "Cold in Ozone," that keep me rewinding just to hear a particularly enviable turn of phrase again.
Recorded at Orlando's CTC Studios, the album is full of collaborations with homegrown talent like BeerMoney UNLTD colleagues DJ Stranger and WordChemist, as well as Midaz the Beast, J Kroas, and JD Valez.
Stream Sun of Ozone
below straight from his Bandcamp page, and consider buying your own copy.
