Florida-based Spirit Airlines requires passengers, staff to wear masks

Miramar-based Spirit Airlines is the latest carrier to require passengers and attendants to wear masks over their mouths and noses, as it tries to reinstill confidence in air travel during the coronavirus pandemic.“Guests will be expected to bring their own face coverings and will be required to wear them both at the airport and throughout the flight,” Spirit said in a news release Sunday. “Children who are not able to maintain a face covering are exempt from this requirement.”The airline’s changes, which go into effect May 11, are part of a series of steps it is taking, including increased cleaning, an effort to leave middle seats open and providing snacks and beverages by request only.JetBlue announced last month it would require passengers and flight attendants to wear masks starting Monday. Similar requirements have since been issued by American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest and United.