Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Bloggytown

COVID-19 continues to spread in Florida's prisons

Posted By on Sat, May 2, 2020 at 4:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
  • Photo via Florida Department of Corrections
Six out of 10 inmates tested for COVID-19 at Sumter Correctional Institution and Tomoka Correctional Institution have tested positive for the highly contagious disease, Florida Department of Corrections officials said in a press release Friday.

The number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the two prisons has soared over the past few weeks, as the novel coronavirus continues to spread within Florida’s prison system.



At Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach, 128 prisoners and a dozen workers have tested positive for the virus, corrections officials said Friday. Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell had 89 inmates and nine employees who tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, officials said. Tomoka has a 60-percent positive test rate among inmates and Sumter’s rate is 62 percent, according to Friday’s report.

Authorities have expanded testing at the two prisons, Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch said in a prepared statement released late Thursday.

“At Tomoka and Sumter, where we’ve seen community spread, we’ve expanded testing for asymptomatic at-risk inmates which allows us to focus our medical personnel and services. We have also offered voluntary testing to all staff at these two facilities,” Inch said.
The percentage of positive test results among prisoners is much higher than the general population. click to tweet
While Tomoka and Sumter have the highest rate of infection among inmates, several other state prisons have also experienced outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as COVID-19. At Blackwater River Correctional Facility, 48 inmates and 11 workers have tested positive for the virus. Six inmates from the Santa Rosa County facility, which is operated by The Geo Group Inc., have died of complications related to COVID-19.

Corrections officials said Thursday that a seventh inmate died of COVID-19, but they have not identified the facility where the prisoner was located. As of Friday, 293 inmates and 151 prison workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 680 of the state’s roughly 94,000 inmates have been tested for COVID-19, according to Friday's report. Forty-eight percent of the 607 prisoners whose test results are final tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest report said. The percentage of positive test results among prisoners is much higher than the general population.

According to a Friday report by the Florida Department of Health, 404,467 people statewide have been tested for COVID-19. Less than nine percent of the tests – 34,728 – were positive for COVID-19, the report said.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Publix makes a billion dollars during the coronavirus outbreak, while employees still lack hazard pay Read More

  2. Florida weatherman's dog just delivered a perfect forecast Read More

  3. Here's how Gov. Ron DeSantis' task force recommends reopening Florida's economy Read More

  4. These are the rules Florida restaurants must follow to reopen Monday Read More

  5. Orange County Public Schools still cannot reach more than 2,900 students Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation