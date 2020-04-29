Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

This Friday night Orlando Shakes brings you Shakespeare through beer goggles on Facebook Live

Posted By on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 2:50 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO SHAKES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orlando Shakes/Facebook
Are you a fan of the theatrical arts? Do you hunger for more buzzed-revisiting of great moments in our history and culture because you've sheltered in place right through the entire Drunk History series? Orlando Shakes has your Friday night covered, in a joint effort with the Bear & Peacock Brewstillery, Bungalower, Orlando Fringe, and the Thirsty Topher.

On Friday night  May 1  Orlando Shakes presents Virtual ShakesBeer, a soused and sozzled dramatic interactive reading of the Bard's timeless Romeo and Juliet by a small handful of locals thesps under the direction of 
Mark Routhier.

ShakesBeer will be broadcast on the Shakes' Facebook Live. The proceedings begin at 6 p.m. It might get a lil' adult so don't take this as the opportunity to introduce the kiddies to Shakespeare. 



— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

