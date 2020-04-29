Wednesday, April 29, 2020
This Friday night Orlando Shakes brings you Shakespeare through beer goggles on Facebook Live
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 2:50 PM
Photo courtesy Orlando Shakes/Facebook
Are you a fan of the theatrical arts? Do you hunger for more buzzed-revisiting of great moments in our history and culture because you've sheltered in place right through the entire Drunk History
series? Orlando Shakes
has your Friday night covered, in a joint effort with the Bear & Peacock Brewstillery, Bungalower, Orlando Fringe, and the Thirsty Topher.
On Friday night –
May 1 –
Orlando Shakes presents Virtual ShakesBeer,
a soused and sozzled dramatic interactive reading of the Bard's timeless Romeo and Juliet
by a small handful of locals thesps under the direction of
Mark Routhier.
ShakesBeer will be broadcast on the Shakes' Facebook Live
. The proceedings begin at 6 p.m. It might get a lil' adult so don't take this as the opportunity to introduce the kiddies to Shakespeare.
