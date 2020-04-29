Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz wants to use the coronavirus pandemic to deport immigrants

Posted By on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 5:21 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MATT GAETZ/TWITTER
  • Photo via Matt Gaetz/Twitter
Today, Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, a racist ascot that's somehow animorphed into the shape of a congressman, filed a bill that would deport “illegal aliens” during a national emergency involving a pandemic.

The “Protect American Nationals During Emergencies by Mitigating the Immigration Crisis Act,” or the PANDEMIC Act, would require the removal of “aliens in detention during a national emergency,” when there’s a “communicable disease,” like COVID-19, and allowed for their removal even if their incarceration predates an outbreak.

“Notwithstanding any other provision of law,” says the bill, “any unlawfully present alien who is detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a national emergency related to a communicable disease (regardless of whether the alien was taken into custody before or during the national emergency related to a communicable disease) shall be removed from the United States in a manner which eliminates the need for additional detention at any processing center of the Department of Homeland Security and in a manner which assures expeditious removal.”
Of course, since Republicans are the minority in the House, there’s pretty much no way this bill will ever get passed. click to tweet
The 1st District Republican says the bill is in direct response to a recent bill filed by Democrats that would require illegal immigrants being held to be released when a national emergency is declared.

“Democrats are taking advantage of a national pandemic by working to advance their radical agenda at the expense of Americans’ safety and well-being,” said Gaetz in a statement. “It is unconscionable that at a time when we should be working together as Americans, Democrats are working to socially engineer our country and advance their legislative priorities. The PANDEMIC Act puts Americans first by requiring that all illegal aliens be deported during a pandemic, ensuring our resources are used to benefit and protect American citizens.”
Of course, since Republicans are the minority in the House, there’s pretty much no way this bill will ever get passed. If anything, the PANDEMIC Act is just another attention grabbing stunt that allows President Donald Trump’s base to know Gaetz still exists, like when he wore a gas mask on the House floor while voting for the $8.3 billion in emergency aid to combat novel coronavirus, or the time he filed an ethics complaint against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for ripping paper, or when he stormed into the closed impeachment hearings, or that time he called former White House Counsel John Dean “old man Christmas.”



Anyway, looks like someone just earned his spot on Hannity tonight.


This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

