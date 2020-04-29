Florida congressman Matt Gaetz wants to use the coronavirus pandemic to deport immigrants

Of course, since Republicans are the minority in the House, there’s pretty much no way this bill will ever get passed. If anything, the PANDEMIC Act is just another attention grabbing stunt that allows President Donald Trump’s base to know Gaetz still exists, like when he wore a gas mask on the House floor while voting for the $8.3 billion in emergency aid to combat novel coronavirus, or the time he filed an ethics complaint against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for ripping paper, or when he stormed into the closed impeachment hearings, or that time he called former White House Counsel John Dean “old man Christmas.”
#BREAKING: Today I filed the "PANDEMIC Act," which mandates the deportation of all illegal aliens held in the United States when a national emergency related to a communicable disease is declared. #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/fNzRwvVBml— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 29, 2020
