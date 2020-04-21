Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

The Gist

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

The Gist

This Central Florida drive-in is the only theater showing first-run movies in the entire United States

Posted By on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screenshot via Google Maps
There’s only one theater in America showing first-run movies right now, and to get there you’re gonna have to drive your car to Ocala then park it at the local drive-in located at 4850 S. Pine Ave.

Writer Ernie Smith took to Twitter on April 15 to say that, “We live in a world where the top-grossing movie at the box office last weekend made $1,710—and it was an improvement from the prior weekend,” but his thread eventually landed at the fact that “The Ocala Drive-In in Ocala, Florida is the only theater in the country screening first-run movies right now.”


In comments to Vice, Ocala Drive-In owner John Watzke told the publication that, “I've had hurricanes come, I've stayed open until the power went off and I had no one in the parking lot… Anybody that knows me and knows the drive-in knows I don't close.”
Who wants some ‘Trolls World Tour’ action in their lives? click to tweet
Watzke, 63, says his impetus to stay open has to do with providing wages for employees and giving people a way to escape reality. He told Vice that he was in Mississippi during Hurricane Katrina and that, “Anything that gave you a sense of feeling normal for just an hour or so meant a lot.”

His theater—which originally opened in 1948 before being closed in 2002 and then reopened—provides just that.



And don’t think he’s doing it for the money either. Watzke, who comes from a long line of cinema men, said opening the joint was a bucket list item and passion project.

"That's the thing about drive-in theaters. You don't make a lot of money. You can make a good living if you work it right, but you've got to have a passion for it,” he said.

Read the rest of this great profile via Vice.

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

