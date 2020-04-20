Two Orlando restaurants reopen under one roof to serve Greek and Spanish cuisine to-go

click to enlarge
Last month, as tourism and foot traffic trickled to a stop, restaurateurs Katerina and Vassilis Coumbaros made the difficult decision to close their two International Drive restaurants.
Now, they're making the even tougher decision to reopen.
"Delays with funding make it almost impossible for us to not reopen," said the Coumbaroses in an email Monday. "So we are reopening with limited hours, a leaner staff, and a new way of serving the community, which includes running both restaurants from one kitchen."
Those restaurants include Greek restaurant Taverna Opa, usually known for its raucous, dancing-on-the-tables atmosphere, and the sprightly Spanish restaurant Tapa Toro, where wine was once squirted into guests' mouths from a traditional bota bag.
Both restaurants are now open daily for pickup and delivery from 4 to 8 p.m., together at the Tapa Toro space near the Wheel at Icon Park, at 8441 International Drive (unit number 260).
To order curbside pickup, call 407-226-2929 to place order and pay over the phone. Both DoorDash and UberEats provide delivery for the two, and their menus include individual meals and large family meals.
Taverna Opa's menu includes a "My Big Fat Greek Family Dinner," which serves four people with items like Greek salad and hummus, spanakopita, chicken kebab and Opa fries. Tapa Toro offers a $69 Paella Party and a $54 chicken dinner, both serve four people.
The decision to reopen comes amid delays in both Florida's unemployment system and Small Business Administration loans meant to keep businesses like the Combaros's open right now. Those resources have been a failure for many small businesses, while other major corporate chains like those owned by Ruth's Chris Steakhouse have already received millions
.
"As small business owners, it’s not just about the success of the restaurants. We consider it our personal responsibility to provide stable income for our 100 team members," said the Coumbaroses in a statement.
"Unfortunately, we had to furlough 95% of them and recommended that they go on unemployment. The unsettling fact is none of them have received it, and it has been a month."
The tandem Taverna Opa and Tapa Toro are offering 25 percent discounts on pickup orders for hospital staff members and essential workers, like their neighbors who continue to cook and serve food.
"We look forward to partnering with other organizations to support our fellow hospitality workers in need."
