Monday, April 20, 2020

Starting today, Publix and Walmart employees must cover their faces

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Publix/Facebook
Publix and Walmart employees will have to wear face coverings while at work starting Monday, April 20. Previously, face coverings were optional for associates at both companies.

“We have evolved our policy on face coverings from optional to mandatory as public health guidance has shifted,” Walmart said in a statement. “The CDC now recommends wearing face coverings in public settings, including grocery stores, to help curb the spread of the virus.”

Walmart will allow employees to provide their own face coverings if it meets guidelines, otherwise the company will provide them.
Face coverings were previously optional for associates at both companies. click to tweet
According to the Orlando Sentinel, Publix will provide its employees with masks and face coverings until supplies are “depleted.” Gloves are still optional, but will be supplied to pharmacy and customer service associates.

Publix and Walmart have installed plexiglass barriers (AKA. sneeze guards) at checkout lanes, and at pharmacy counters. Publix is encouraging shoppers to use the newly-implemented contactless checkout option, available on its app. If you don’t want to download the app, Apple Pay is also an option.



Walmart and Sam’s Club employees are being subject to a temperature check and basic health screening upon reporting to work.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Publix/Facebook

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

