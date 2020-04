Starting today, Publix and Walmart employees must cover their faces

click to enlarge Photo via Publix/Facebook

click to enlarge Photo via Publix/Facebook

Publix and Walmart employees will have to wear face coverings while at work starting Monday, April 20. Previously, face coverings were optional for associates at both companies.“We have evolved our policy on face coverings from optional to mandatory as public health guidance has shifted,” Walmart said in a statement. “The CDC now recommends wearing face coverings in public settings, including grocery stores, to help curb the spread of the virus.”Walmart will allow employees to provide their own face coverings if it meets guidelines, otherwise the company will provide them.According to the Orlando Sentinel , Publix will provide its employees with masks and face coverings until supplies are “depleted.” Gloves are still optional, but will be supplied to pharmacy and customer service associates. Publix and Walmart have installed plexiglass barriers (AKA. sneeze guards) at checkout lanes, and at pharmacy counters. Publix is encouraging shoppers to use the newly-implemented contactless checkout option, available on its app. If you don’t want to download the app, Apple Pay is also an option Walmart and Sam’s Club employees are being subject to a temperature check and basic health screening upon reporting to work.