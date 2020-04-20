Nearly 94 percent of Florida residents who applied for unemployment still haven't seen a check

click to enlarge
Since March 15, nearly 94 percent of Florida residents who applied for unemployment benefits have yet to receive a dime from the state.
That’s according to new data released Monday by the Department of Economic Opportunity, which now has a realtime dashboard
showing just how incredibly slow the the state of Florida is responding to the immense fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The FDEO says the online dashboard is a new effort at transparency, and will be updated daily with data reflecting the number of reemployment assistance claims submitted, verified, processed, and paid.
“This will start with complete transparency, efficiently streamlining the re-employment assistance process, waiving all red tape and ensuring hurting Florida families have the aid they need to get through COVID-19," said Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter in a statement.
As of today, the dashboard says that 1,533,733 Florida residents have submitted claims between March 15-April 19, and that the state has processed just 40,193 checks, which is just 6.2% of the total. Another astounding point worth mentioning is that according to the data, roughly one out of four residents that applied were deemed ineligible for assistance.
