Monday, April 20, 2020

Nearly 94 percent of Florida residents who applied for unemployment still haven't seen a check

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 4:07 PM

Since March 15, nearly 94 percent of Florida residents who applied for unemployment benefits have yet to receive a dime from the state.

That’s according to new data released Monday by the Department of Economic Opportunity, which now has a realtime dashboard showing just how incredibly slow the the state of Florida is responding to the immense fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The FDEO says the online dashboard is a new effort at transparency, and will be updated daily with data reflecting the number of reemployment assistance claims submitted, verified, processed, and paid.
As of Monday, the dashboard says that 1,533,733 Florida residents have submitted claims between March 15-April 19. click to tweet
“This will start with complete transparency, efficiently streamlining the re-employment assistance process, waiving all red tape and ensuring hurting Florida families have the aid they need to get through COVID-19," said Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter in a statement.

As of today, the dashboard says that 1,533,733 Florida residents have submitted claims between March 15-April 19, and that the state has processed just 40,193 checks, which is just 6.2% of the total. Another astounding point worth mentioning is that according to the data, roughly one out of four residents that applied were deemed ineligible for assistance.



You can see the dashboard for yourself here.

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

