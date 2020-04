People are protesting the shelter-in-place order outside the Orange County administration building

click to enlarge Image via Google Maps

People gathered outside @OrangeCoFL bldg to protest Stay At Home order @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/WKhkzm9pma — Erik Sandoval (@ErikSandoval) April 17, 2020

Demonstrators are chanting “open up the state” in downtown Orlando @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/rtMYiMOXKU — Erik Sandoval (@ErikSandoval) April 17, 2020

Very brave reporter Erik Sandoval of WKMG Channel 6 just tweeted photos taken Friday afternoon of protesters outside the Orange County administration building.They're holding signs saying "Re-Open Schools, Re-Open Florida," "Practice Media Distancing," and "Everyone's in Denial." One man in the photo is holding a "Don't Tread on Me" Gadsden flag.Approximately 15 adults and two children are visible in the photo, outside the building at 201 S. Rosalind Ave. downtown. Then you see the video Sandoval shared 20 minutes later, with many, many more people present, and none wearing masks.One protester's sign reads, "My Body My Choice Goes For Vaccines Too."Conservatives have been intensifying efforts to reopen businesses and beaches in Florida, despite the state's rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Approximately one out of every 890 Floridans have tested positive.Just hope Sandoval and other media on the scene are taking precautions. Ignorance is not contagious, but COVID-19 certainly is.