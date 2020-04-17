Bloggytown

Friday, April 17, 2020

People are protesting the shelter-in-place order outside the Orange County administration building

Posted By on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
Updated, 4:30 p.m. | During the press conference, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was asked about the protesters outside, and responded, in part: "In my humble opinion, it's much of a circus. Perhaps one person has the right to risk their health and safety, but they don't have the right to endanger the health and safety of others in the community. I wouldn't want to play Russian Roulette with myself like that."

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer added, "So, there are some people that don't accept science or facts, and I suspect that's a bunch of them that are out front. What I'd probably do is suggest they speak to family members of someone who has died of COVID-19. Maybe that would wake them up a little bit."


Very brave reporter Erik Sandoval of WKMG Channel 6 just tweeted photos taken Friday afternoon of protesters outside the Orange County administration building.

They're holding signs saying "Re-Open Schools, Re-Open Florida," "Practice Media Distancing," and "Everyone's in Denial." One man in the photo is holding a "Don't Tread on Me" Gadsden flag.
Approximately 15 adults and two children are visible in the photo, outside the building at 201 S. Rosalind Ave. downtown. Then you see the video Sandoval shared 20 minutes later, with many, many more people present, and none wearing masks.



One protester's sign reads, "My Body My Choice Goes For Vaccines Too."

Conservatives have been intensifying efforts to reopen businesses and beaches in Florida, despite the state's rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Approximately one out of every 890 Floridans have tested positive.

Just hope Sandoval and other media on the scene are taking precautions. Ignorance is not contagious, but COVID-19 certainly is.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

