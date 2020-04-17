People are protesting the shelter-in-place order outside the Orange County administration building

Approximately 15 adults and two children are visible in the photo, outside the building at 201 S. Rosalind Ave. downtown. Then you see the video Sandoval shared 20 minutes later, with many, many more people present, and none wearing masks.
People gathered outside @OrangeCoFL bldg to protest Stay At Home order @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/WKhkzm9pma— Erik Sandoval (@ErikSandoval) April 17, 2020
Demonstrators are chanting “open up the state” in downtown Orlando @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/rtMYiMOXKU— Erik Sandoval (@ErikSandoval) April 17, 2020
